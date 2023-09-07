News & Insights

brand loyalty

When price beats brand

Customers, squeezed hard by food inflation, are looking carefully at the cost of their baskets

07 September 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Cost-conscious South Africans are concerned about price ahead of brand loyalty, according to new data from the Marketing Research Foundation. This is leading to a rethink in sales strategy, mainly in the fast-moving consumer goods category.

The disclosure comes in new data from the Marketing All Product Survey (Maps) and covers products and brands, intermedia comparisons and a host of consumer behaviour measures...

