Challenges can be catalysts for creative breakthroughs in SA's film and TV industry

In Africa, however, it’s not just our ability to adapt that’s being challenged; we're also confronted with many socioeconomic issues.

Take the rise of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market or television streaming, for example. The challenge of adapting to this new distribution paradigm has had a positive response from the continent. According to Mordor Intelligence, the African SVOD market is valued at almost $1.9bn and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 11.29% between now and 2028 to become close to $3.6bn.

However, streaming in Africa faces challenges like high data costs, relatively low internet speeds in many regions, and issues related to payments and currency conversions.

In SA, there's also the crippling challenge of load-shedding, which affects the entire value chain from production to on-demand consumption. Advertisers are having to double up on placement as insurance for moments of darkness. Unfortunately, for many in the industry, this means exploring other platforms to invest their advertising budget.

Amid these complexities, however, there are opportunities that have the power to reshape the television and film industry and allow Afrocentric solutions to be devised for the future.

Strategic partnerships with advertisers could result in innovative collaborations that guarantee them eyeballs, therefore reducing the risk of advertising when consumers may not be able to view their offerings. This could include low-data-cost, tailor-made packages that allow consumers to download content to view on their devices during load-shedding, for instance.