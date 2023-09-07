Challenges can be catalysts for creative breakthroughs in SA's film and TV industry
With proactive, Afrocentric solutions to obstacles, we will not only navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape, but help shape it
In an era where technology's rapid evolution is constantly reshaping the media landscape, the South African television and film industry stands at a critical cornerstone. With a keen focus on the rewards new and emerging technologies promise, we're being called to confront the challenges presented by our relatively slow digital transformation.
Navigating this changing terrain requires not just a spirit of resilience, but a proactive approach to position ourselves for the future of the industry, because it’s here.
The contemporary landscape is primarily defined by the shifting consumption habits of audiences. The once-linear content journey has given way to a colossal digital realm, where content is accessible any time, anywhere and on a multitude of devices. This disruption has called for an overhaul of traditional television and distribution models and threatens to eradicate any kind of conventional thinking.
a multitude of devices
In Africa, however, it’s not just our ability to adapt that’s being challenged; we're also confronted with many socioeconomic issues.
Take the rise of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market or television streaming, for example. The challenge of adapting to this new distribution paradigm has had a positive response from the continent. According to Mordor Intelligence, the African SVOD market is valued at almost $1.9bn and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 11.29% between now and 2028 to become close to $3.6bn.
However, streaming in Africa faces challenges like high data costs, relatively low internet speeds in many regions, and issues related to payments and currency conversions.
In SA, there's also the crippling challenge of load-shedding, which affects the entire value chain from production to on-demand consumption. Advertisers are having to double up on placement as insurance for moments of darkness. Unfortunately, for many in the industry, this means exploring other platforms to invest their advertising budget.
Amid these complexities, however, there are opportunities that have the power to reshape the television and film industry and allow Afrocentric solutions to be devised for the future.
Strategic partnerships with advertisers could result in innovative collaborations that guarantee them eyeballs, therefore reducing the risk of advertising when consumers may not be able to view their offerings. This could include low-data-cost, tailor-made packages that allow consumers to download content to view on their devices during load-shedding, for instance.
Potential collaborators should not be limited to advertisers. Paramount Africa, a global television and multimedia broadcast organisation based in SA and Nigeria, has found that synergising with other entities with distinct strengths often leads to ground-breaking content that defies conventions.
Such content helps to drive the industry forward, redefining the viewing experience for audiences and raising the bar for creativity and engagement.
Love & Hip Hop: SA, a collaborative effort between Paramount Africa's brand, MTV Africa, and production house Idea Collective, is a prime example. This reality show is the first franchise of the popular series Love & Hip Hop to be produced outside the US since the New York-based original premiered in 2011.
Chronicling the exciting lives of the country's hip hop and R&B stars, Love & Hip Hop: SA aired earlier this year and was recently named Best International Show at the prestigious National Reality TV Awards in London. Its triumph is a strong nod for the quality of local productions.
Thankfully, there are plenty of platforms which recognise excellence in the television and film industry. This includes the upcoming MOST Awards, which celebrate the media industry's leading players in the areas of service delivery, knowledge and innovation.
Challenges can be catalysts for transformation and creative breakthroughs. Through strategic partnerships, recognition and a steadfast pursuit of excellence, we will not only navigate this dynamic landscape, but shape it, propelling the industry into a future defined by limitless possibilities.
• About the author: Craig Paterson is senior vice-president and GM of Paramount Africa.
This article was sponsored by Paramount Africa.