Trust and human connection are key brand differentiators in the AI era

A changing world is shaking up customer expectations, putting pressure on brands to step up. Even amid rising costs, customers seek engagement that goes beyond mere transactions — specifically, personalised experiences that match their evolving priorities.
The majority of customers (80%) say the overall experience a company provides is as important as the products and services it offers. Nearly half (47%) say they are willing to pay extra for better customer service.
This is according to Salesforce’s latest State of the Connected Customer report, a survey of 14,300 consumers and business buyers worldwide to discover how macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations and behaviours, and evolving sentiment towards emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Customers are wary of potential risk, says the report. To address this, companies need to differentiate their technology strategies, grounding them in trust and human connection.
Personalisation gives brands the edge
Personalisation is a tenet of modern customer engagement. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of customers say they expect companies to adapt and evolve alongside their changing requirements. Yet most customers feel companies treat them as a number, rather than as a unique individual.
Technological breakthroughs like generative AI can help businesses scale support and personalisation, by analysing vast amounts of data to identify patterns in customer behaviour, preferences and feedback. But as innovations accelerate, customers’ standards may rise further. Most customers (81%) expect faster service as technology advances, while 73% expect better personalisation.
At the same time, customers demand a mindful approach to their data. They recognise the critical role that data plays in delivering experiences and have grown increasingly protective of it. Most customers say customer experiences should be better considering all the data companies collect.
Companies have opportunities to earn back customer trust, for example, by providing a clear explanation around how data is used, and by collecting first-party data directly from their own platforms rather than sourcing third-party data from data brokers.
Companies need to transparently communicate how AI is used, and make clear that their employees — not technology — are in the driver’s seat
The customer engagement playbook is evolving
With customer service a key differentiator, brands need to prioritise consistency, efficiency and a human touch, and ensure they deliver a cohesive customer experience. Customers expect to be able to do everything they can do online, in-person or over the phone, yet over half experience multiple departments and a sense of disjointed interactions rather than unified engagement.
Customers also expect companies to anticipate their needs and provide proactive assistance, yet such service is rare, leaving customers feeling that the quality of service they receive is left to chance. When it comes to simple tasks, investing in convenience can help — for instance, in self-service tools like account portals, FAQs and chatbots.
At the same time, it's important that these tools are implemented thoughtfully. Poor self-service experience can deter customers from using the service again, creating an extra burden on support employees.
With nearly half of customers willing to pay extra for better customer service, human connection and instant responsiveness is especially prized by customers, acting as a competitive differentiator and illustrating the value of human touch in an AI era.
The need for trust
While business buyers and frontline employees see generative AI’s potential to improve customer experiences, there are ethical and safety concerns.
Customers are concerned about the societal impact of AI, fearing the introduction of biases and unintended consequences. Customers still place more trust in humans than AI, with only 37% believing AI can match human accuracy.
To address this scepticism, companies need to transparently communicate how AI is used, and make clear that their employees — not technology — are in the driver’s seat. Consider having a human in the loop to check AI outputs for quality and accuracy, creating a system that capitalises on the speed and personalisation of AI but is factual and accurate by human standards.
Customers are also concerned about the responsible use of technology. Once again, transparency is the foundation of deepening trust, ensuring customers receive the personalised and safe experiences they expect.
* Zuko Mdwaba is the Salesforce Area VP / Africa executive & South Africa country leader.
The big take-out: Nearly half of all customers are prepared to pay extra for good customer service.
Trust and human connection are key brand differentiators in the AI era
For most customers, the overall experience a company provides is as important as the products and services it offers
A changing world is shaking up customer expectations, putting pressure on brands to step up. Even amid rising costs, customers seek engagement that goes beyond mere transactions — specifically, personalised experiences that match their evolving priorities.
The majority of customers (80%) say the overall experience a company provides is as important as the products and services it offers. Nearly half (47%) say they are willing to pay extra for better customer service.
This is according to Salesforce’s latest State of the Connected Customer report, a survey of 14,300 consumers and business buyers worldwide to discover how macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations and behaviours, and evolving sentiment towards emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI).
Customers are wary of potential risk, says the report. To address this, companies need to differentiate their technology strategies, grounding them in trust and human connection.
Personalisation gives brands the edge
Personalisation is a tenet of modern customer engagement. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of customers say they expect companies to adapt and evolve alongside their changing requirements. Yet most customers feel companies treat them as a number, rather than as a unique individual.
Technological breakthroughs like generative AI can help businesses scale support and personalisation, by analysing vast amounts of data to identify patterns in customer behaviour, preferences and feedback. But as innovations accelerate, customers’ standards may rise further. Most customers (81%) expect faster service as technology advances, while 73% expect better personalisation.
At the same time, customers demand a mindful approach to their data. They recognise the critical role that data plays in delivering experiences and have grown increasingly protective of it. Most customers say customer experiences should be better considering all the data companies collect.
Companies have opportunities to earn back customer trust, for example, by providing a clear explanation around how data is used, and by collecting first-party data directly from their own platforms rather than sourcing third-party data from data brokers.
The customer engagement playbook is evolving
With customer service a key differentiator, brands need to prioritise consistency, efficiency and a human touch, and ensure they deliver a cohesive customer experience. Customers expect to be able to do everything they can do online, in-person or over the phone, yet over half experience multiple departments and a sense of disjointed interactions rather than unified engagement.
Customers also expect companies to anticipate their needs and provide proactive assistance, yet such service is rare, leaving customers feeling that the quality of service they receive is left to chance. When it comes to simple tasks, investing in convenience can help — for instance, in self-service tools like account portals, FAQs and chatbots.
At the same time, it's important that these tools are implemented thoughtfully. Poor self-service experience can deter customers from using the service again, creating an extra burden on support employees.
With nearly half of customers willing to pay extra for better customer service, human connection and instant responsiveness is especially prized by customers, acting as a competitive differentiator and illustrating the value of human touch in an AI era.
The need for trust
While business buyers and frontline employees see generative AI’s potential to improve customer experiences, there are ethical and safety concerns.
Customers are concerned about the societal impact of AI, fearing the introduction of biases and unintended consequences. Customers still place more trust in humans than AI, with only 37% believing AI can match human accuracy.
To address this scepticism, companies need to transparently communicate how AI is used, and make clear that their employees — not technology — are in the driver’s seat. Consider having a human in the loop to check AI outputs for quality and accuracy, creating a system that capitalises on the speed and personalisation of AI but is factual and accurate by human standards.
Customers are also concerned about the responsible use of technology. Once again, transparency is the foundation of deepening trust, ensuring customers receive the personalised and safe experiences they expect.
* Zuko Mdwaba is the Salesforce Area VP / Africa executive & South Africa country leader.
The big take-out: Nearly half of all customers are prepared to pay extra for good customer service.
READ MORE:
Can generative AI improve customer experience?
The indifferent consumer: expectations are falling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.