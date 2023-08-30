Lessons from the world’s most innovative brands

Innovative brands grow twice as fast as other brands and are more meaningful, different and salient, Kantar’s BrandZ research shows. The study also found that meaningfully different brands grow 25% faster than other brands, and that brands that are both meaningful and are perceived to be innovative grow 54% faster than the rest.
The most innovative brands globally are recognised by Kantar’s Outstanding Innovation Awards. A common characteristic among the winners is that they all have a track record of using innovation to drive sustained growth. According to Kantar, there are five common themes that helped the winners achieve growth through meaningfully different innovation.
The first theme is that they all embrace a consumer-first mind set, with their innovations all resolving a real consumer tension or pain point. A consumer-first mind set, says Kantar, involves identifying tensions and blind spots in a specific usage context and considers the factors that influence choice before designing innovations to address these issues.
The second theme involves a shift from consumer-centricity to brand-centricity. The winning brands are all clear about their brand foundations and have a clear purpose, and they build on this to help ensure their innovations are fit for their brand and get the balance right between protecting the core and looking for incremental growth.
Innovations need to support the brand purpose and the broader portfolio. Brand owners need to look beyond short-term sales towards understanding the long-term effect of the innovation on brand equity and growth.
The third theme centres on ongoing learning, testing and further learning. Innovative brands understand that they are on a continuous journey of innovation, and are willing to learn from their mistakes. They test their assumptions, look for the unknowns and proactively seek meaningfully different opportunity spaces. In addition, they spend energy on how they execute and understand the performance of their innovations in the market. The most innovative companies anticipate the future, test their critical assumptions and sense-check their progress.
The fourth theme focuses on sustainability. The majority of consumers want to buy environmentally sustainable products but they also believe it is the responsibility of companies to ensure their sustainable products are affordable, according to Kantar’s Sustainability Sector Index for 2022. Though this presents a challenge for brands, Kantar’s research indicates that it is worth it. Brands that rate highly on sustainability typically outpace the average growth for the top 100 most valuable brands.
The fifth and final theme involves future-proofing innovation strategies to step outside the boundaries of what exists, and anticipating the future. “Innovation is a driving force that shapes not only a brand, but also the future of the category and the market,” says Kantar, adding that the most innovative brands grow their entire categories.
Future-shaping, adds Kantar, is about systematically bringing in holistic, outside-in and inside-out thinking lenses to address long-standing and evolving human tensions.
The winners of Kantar’s Innovation Awards demonstrate that for innovation to drive growth, it must combine a clear strategic business intent with solving a real consumer point of tension. And it must be win-win for the brand and its consumers. This requires a learning mindset and future-focused perspective designing for the planet and for people.
Lessons from the world’s most innovative brands
The winners of Kantar’s Outstanding Innovation Awards have five characteristics in common
