New Saatchi boss plans to build on a creative heritage
Masego Motsogi believes in diversity of thought — and in a return to the basics
M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has announced the appointment of industry veteran Masego Motsogi as MD of its Joburg division. In an industry continually dealing with gender disparity, she says it’s the last thing she wants to talk about but recognises she must.
She tells the FM the aim of the sector should be to create an environment where talent is recognised and celebrated for its merit, untainted by preconceived notions or biases based on gender or background...
