How South Africans use AI

A survey by research firm In On Africa on artificial intelligence (AI) says the biggest concern among respondents is an overreliance on AI and the consequent undermining of human intelligence and creativity.
The study found that 59% of working South Africans know about ChatGPT, but only 38% have used it.
Use is highest in the ICT/telecommunications industries, and younger generations are more actively engaged with ChatGPT, leveraging it as a tool to improve productivity and efficiency.
The study says ChatGPT is serving as an asset for enhancing writing quality (53%), supporting research efforts (43%) and creating content (42%).
In their personal lives, ChatGPT users rely predominantly on the language model to generate ideas (70%) and improve writing skills (61%).
