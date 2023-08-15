Popular 'No Bullsh*t Leadership' course now available in SA

“For over 45 years, AAR has been at the unique intersection between brands and agencies, and we have seen first-hand how great leadership sets industry leaders apart,” says Victoria Fox, CEO of this international marketing consultancy.

“We believe leadership must be thought of and taught in a completely new way, and that companies who embrace this challenge will gain a considerable competitive advantage ... We can’t just wait for new leaders to emerge; we must nurture them to succeed.”

With this in mind, AAR has developed a new e-learning programme, titled “No Bullsh*t Leadership”, in collaboration with Chris Hirst, former CEO of Havas Creative Group and author of best-selling business book of the same name. It aims to “accelerate the introduction of a new generation of everyday leaders by democratising leadership training for all,” not just those in the C-suite.

First launched earlier this year, the No Bullsh*t Leadership e-learning programme was only initially open to those based in the UK. However, the Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) — the AAR Group’s partner in SA — believes this online course will be relevant to agencies and brand marketers in this country.

For this reason, enrolment for the next edition of this UK CPD-accredited online course, starting in October, is now open to communications professionals in SA. There are 40 places available and the programme is suitable for people at any stage of their career.

The No Bullsh*t Leadership e-learning programme is led by Hirst and AAR consultant and executive coach Vonnie Alexander. It comprises eight modules covering different aspects of leadership, including sessions on the importance of decision-making, why self-care is vital, and how to have difficult conversations.

It will feature guest speakers including Harpreet Kaur, the 2022 winner of the UK-version of The Apprentice, and attendees will also have access to an online discussion forum.