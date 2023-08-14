Calling for student entries for the 2023 AdFocus Awards

The Student of the Year Award category is critically important to the AdFocus Awards programme. Creative students and the emerging talent coming into the industry are the lifeblood of the local advertising industry.
AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, who is also group CEO of TBWA\SA, says: : “The Student of the Year Awards are a brilliant opportunity for the individuals entering to have exposure to the cut-and-thrust world of advertising. For the judges, this category provides a sense of the calibre of the talent which is about to enter the industry.
“There is no question that our industry survives and even thrives on the freshness of youth and what that brings into our agency environments and client conversations.”
From the first year it was soon apparent that winning awards was a big deal
Raphael Kuppasamy
Raphael Kuppasamy, integrated art director at Joe Public and a juror of the Student Awards for the second consecutive year, well remembers the thrill of winning awards while he was still a student at Vega. “From the first year it was soon apparent that winning awards was a big deal among the student body. I was determined that when it was my turn, I would go all out to win awards,” he recalls.
Kuppasamy ended up being the most awarded student on the African continent in his final year at Vega and won the Loeries Young Creative Award in 2022. “Once you get the taste of an award, you want to go bigger and better. One of the benefits of winning awards as a student is that the industry gets to see your work and learns your name.
“It’s truly the first rung on the career ladder, which is why I encourage all students to enter the Student of the Year category at the AdFocus Awards.”
What struck him last year during the judging of this category was just how resilient the creative spirit is.
The winner of this year’s Student of the Year category wins R15,000, the runner-up R10,000 and the person who comes third R5,000, courtesy of Park Advertising, the sponsors of this student category.
Chris Botha, group MD of Park Advertising, says: “We’re very excited about sponsoring the Adfocus Student of the Year Awards. In a world that is fast becoming increasingly cookie-cutter and under threat of takeover from technology, human creativity is what will differentiate and distinguish us. We look forward to seeing the fresh young minds taking over our industry.
“Creativity really is an economic multiplier for our clients — so supporting the Adfocus Student Awards was the easiest and most natural decision for us.”
The Student of the Year judges for 2023 include:
Kagiso Tshepe, executive creative director at Grid;
Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA;
Tian Van den Heever, independent director;
Nicole Ravenscroft, executive creative director at Rapt Creative;
Thule Ngcese, creative director at Boomtown;
Noelle Hardy, creative director at Tukio Media;
Suhana Gordhan, independent creative;
Pepe Marais, group creative officer at Joe Public;
Calling for student entries for the 2023 AdFocus Awards
The winner of the category wins R15,000 this year, the runner-up R10,000 and the person who comes third R5,000
The Student of the Year Award category is critically important to the AdFocus Awards programme. Creative students and the emerging talent coming into the industry are the lifeblood of the local advertising industry.
AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, who is also group CEO of TBWA\SA, says: : “The Student of the Year Awards are a brilliant opportunity for the individuals entering to have exposure to the cut-and-thrust world of advertising. For the judges, this category provides a sense of the calibre of the talent which is about to enter the industry.
“There is no question that our industry survives and even thrives on the freshness of youth and what that brings into our agency environments and client conversations.”
Raphael Kuppasamy, integrated art director at Joe Public and a juror of the Student Awards for the second consecutive year, well remembers the thrill of winning awards while he was still a student at Vega. “From the first year it was soon apparent that winning awards was a big deal among the student body. I was determined that when it was my turn, I would go all out to win awards,” he recalls.
Kuppasamy ended up being the most awarded student on the African continent in his final year at Vega and won the Loeries Young Creative Award in 2022. “Once you get the taste of an award, you want to go bigger and better. One of the benefits of winning awards as a student is that the industry gets to see your work and learns your name.
“It’s truly the first rung on the career ladder, which is why I encourage all students to enter the Student of the Year category at the AdFocus Awards.”
What struck him last year during the judging of this category was just how resilient the creative spirit is.
The winner of this year’s Student of the Year category wins R15,000, the runner-up R10,000 and the person who comes third R5,000, courtesy of Park Advertising, the sponsors of this student category.
Chris Botha, group MD of Park Advertising, says: “We’re very excited about sponsoring the Adfocus Student of the Year Awards. In a world that is fast becoming increasingly cookie-cutter and under threat of takeover from technology, human creativity is what will differentiate and distinguish us. We look forward to seeing the fresh young minds taking over our industry.
“Creativity really is an economic multiplier for our clients — so supporting the Adfocus Student Awards was the easiest and most natural decision for us.”
The Student of the Year judges for 2023 include:
Further information on award categories, entry criteria and closing dates can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. For queries regarding AdFocus Awards entries, contact Danette Capper at adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174. For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2023 FM AdFocus publication, contact Kay Naidoo (NaidooKA@arena.africa) or Debbie Montanari (montanarid@arena.africa).
AdFocus entries are now open
Lessons in marketing chemistry
Entries for 2023 AdFocus Awards to open soon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.