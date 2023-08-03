Springer to steer Standard Bank’s evolution
The bank makes a key appointment in its ‘Africa is home’ strategy
Standard Bank has made an important move in its brand evolution with the appointment of Diana Springer as the group head of brand and marketing, who starts this week.
The institution has been ranked the most valuable banking brand in South Africa and Africa for the second year in row in Brand Finance’s annual ranking of the world’s Top 500 Banking Brands. The bank also increased its brand value by more than 10% in the past year to reach more than $1.74bn...
