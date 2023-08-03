News & Insights

Peregrine flies with new wings

03 August 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MMPHOTOART/123RF
Picture: MMPHOTOART/123RF

Peregrine Capital, South Africa’s longest-running hedge fund manager, has launched a new brand identity as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Says CEO Jacques Conradie: “The business is founded on the belief that our people, values and investment approach drive our success. Our new brand embodies distinction, intelligence, ideas and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional performance. Our purpose is to create wealth for our clients; and it’s our performance that delivers on that promise.”

The brand’s tagline has been changed from Distinctive Asset Management to Invest in Performance.

The long and the short of hedge fund strategies

Tips and tricks from the experts’ toolboxes
Special Reports
1 month ago

PODCAST | Peregrine’s ride through a volatile market

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Jacques Conradie, CEO of Peregrine Capital
Companies
5 months ago

Keeping a cool head in a volatile world

Navigating a complex global market with a sufficiently diversified portfolio will prove vital for local investors looking to protect capital and ...
Companies
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Peregrine flies with new wings
News & Insights
2.
Springer to steer Standard Bank’s evolution
News & Insights
3.
Can generative AI improve customer experience?
News & Insights
4.
WEBINAR | How do you unlock the power of local ...
News & Insights
5.
The 2023 Bookmark Award winners have been ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.