Peregrine Capital, South Africa’s longest-running hedge fund manager, has launched a new brand identity as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.
Says CEO Jacques Conradie: “The business is founded on the belief that our people, values and investment approach drive our success. Our new brand embodies distinction, intelligence, ideas and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional performance. Our purpose is to create wealth for our clients; and it’s our performance that delivers on that promise.”
The brand’s tagline has been changed from Distinctive Asset Management to Invest in Performance.
Peregrine flies with new wings
