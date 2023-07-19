Local ad agencies have no choice — embrace diversity for success
Ads that authentically reflect the multicultural fabric of the nation have a higher chance of resonating with consumers
19 July 2023 - 07:00 Thibedi Meso
Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
South Africa’s advertising industry has long been a powerful driver of creativity and communication, shaping consumer behaviour and societal norms. However, despite some progress in recent years, there remains a pressing need for ad agencies to redefine their approach to diversity.
By fostering inclusivity and embracing diverse perspectives within their ranks, agencies can unlock untapped potential for their businesses and their clients.
Diversity is a catalyst for creativity and innovation. By bringing together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and experiences, ad agencies can foster an environment that thrives on fresh perspectives and unique ideas. Homogeneous teams tend to reinforce existing patterns and ideas, limiting their ability to resonate with diverse audiences. However, a diverse workforce encourages the exploration of new narratives, breaks stereotypes and delivers campaigns that truly connect with people from all levels of society.
South Africa is a nation rich in diversity, with numerous languages, cultures and traditions coexisting within its borders. Ads that authentically reflect the multicultural fabric of the nation have a higher chance of resonating with consumers. By resourcing with the intention to create and embrace diversity in their teams, ad agencies can tap into a wealth of cultural insights, ensuring their campaigns are not only sensitive but also relevant to the diverse audiences they serve. This understanding fosters trust, loyalty and an increased likelihood of campaign success.
In 2023, South African ad agencies can no longer afford to overlook the significant economic potential offered by diverse market segments. A diverse workforce equipped with the knowledge and understanding of different communities can help agencies tailor campaigns that connect with previously untapped consumer groups. This presents a tremendous opportunity for business growth, as it allows agencies to broaden their reach and increase their market share. By embracing diversity, ad agencies can position themselves as true partners to clients seeking to engage diverse markets effectively.
There is no argument that advertising has the power to shape culture and influence societal norms. By embracing diversity, ad agencies can champion inclusivity and actively contribute to dismantling stereotypes and prejudices. A commitment to diverse representation in advertisements sends a powerful message to society, fostering empathy, tolerance and acceptance. Ad agencies can lead by example, demonstrating that diversity is not merely a box to be ticked but an essential ingredient for a progressive and inclusive society.
So, to drive meaningful change, South African ad agencies must take decisive action. It starts by proactively recruiting and nurturing diverse talent, in terms of race, gender, ethnicity and other dimensions of diversity. Our creatives have a role to play in this too; it is up to individuals to enhance and diversify their skills if they are to continue to be relevant in the industry. Agencies should provide equal opportunities for advancement and create an inclusive workplace culture that values and celebrates differences.
Additionally, the industry must invest in training programmes and initiatives that promote diversity and cultural competence among professionals.
Ad agencies should also encourage their clients to embrace diversity in their marketing strategies. By educating clients about the benefits of inclusivity, agencies can foster collaboration that promotes diversity across the entire advertising ecosystem. Clients, in turn, must recognise that diverse teams produce campaigns that better resonate with their target audiences and generate stronger returns on investment.
* Thibedi Meso is the chief creative officer at The Brave Group.
