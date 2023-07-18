KLA partnership with global analytics group 'making magic happen'
With YouGov’s array of data tools, the agency has provided clients with reliable and useful insights
Leading market agency KLA is proud to mark a successful three-year partnership with international online research data and analytics group, YouGov Global.
Since the launch of the “Plan and Track” solution, KLA has been leveraging the data-led offering from YouGov to support its clients.
With an impressive array of reliable data tools, YouGov is recognised for its work with the world's leading brands. The YouGov profiles tool, which incorporates more than 250,000 data variables, empowers clients to effortlessly identify and understand their target audience.
Meanwhile, the YouGov BrandIndex measures the public's perception of brands within competitive sectors on a daily basis — covering 16 metrics across the marketing funnel.
“We are excited about the value the YouGov offering brings to our clients. The real-time nature of the solution, combined with daily data collection, allows brands to tap into their performance — offering reliable insights that inform brand and marketing strategies in a dynamic market,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant: insights at KLA.
“With the training and support we offer clients, they quickly gain confidence in working with the data and respond appropriately to market shifts. You don’t need to be a researcher or marketer to access this data, which is important in a challenging environment where budgets — particularly in research and marketing — are being cut.”
This offering moves the insights closer to the decisionmaker, which is where the magic happensCaitlin Bauristhene, managing partner: insights, KLA
Since its launch with a single category, the “Plan and Track” solution has grown significantly. KLA tracks more than 190 brands across seven categories, including: automotive; banking; insurance; telecom and mobile providers; food/groceries and consumables; restaurants and food services; and retail — with plans to introduce an eighth category (home), soon.
A client from the financial services sector shared their experience: “We now have the ability to measure our performance against our strategic goals. YouGov serves as a monitoring tool that allows us to test ourselves and evaluate whether our initiatives are resonating with customers. It has become an integral part of our strategy, and we can't imagine operating without it.”
A client from the retail sector had this to say: “The YouGov offering is a brand tracker at our fingertips. Agility is key and we wanted a solution where we could immediately check impact. This answers that need.”
KLA aims to extend the YouGov offering and partnership in the future. By reducing the time, space and resource gap between data and decisions, KLA believes in empowering organisations to make more informed choices.
“As budgets tighten, the need for actionable insights remains paramount. Marketers can celebrate successes and be more agile in leveraging learning. This offering moves the insights closer to the decisionmaker, which is where the magic happens,” says Caitlin Bauristhene, managing partner: insights at KLA.
This article was sponsored by KLA.