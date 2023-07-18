KLA partnership with global analytics group 'making magic happen'

Leading market agency KLA is proud to mark a successful three-year partnership with international online research data and analytics group, YouGov Global.

Since the launch of the “Plan and Track” solution, KLA has been leveraging the data-led offering from YouGov to support its clients.

With an impressive array of reliable data tools, YouGov is recognised for its work with the world's leading brands. The YouGov profiles tool, which incorporates more than 250,000 data variables, empowers clients to effortlessly identify and understand their target audience.

Meanwhile, the YouGov BrandIndex measures the public's perception of brands within competitive sectors on a daily basis — covering 16 metrics across the marketing funnel.

“We are excited about the value the YouGov offering brings to our clients. The real-time nature of the solution, combined with daily data collection, allows brands to tap into their performance — offering reliable insights that inform brand and marketing strategies in a dynamic market,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant: insights at KLA.

“With the training and support we offer clients, they quickly gain confidence in working with the data and respond appropriately to market shifts. You don’t need to be a researcher or marketer to access this data, which is important in a challenging environment where budgets — particularly in research and marketing — are being cut.”