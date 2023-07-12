Advertisers boost student funding through Campus Media
BOO!'s business model creates a revenue share agreement with universities to help them with student funding
The youth of SA has been fighting for affordable education for decades, and the struggle continues.
#FeesMustFall, a national student protest movement that began on October 12 2015, was formed to stop an increase in student fees and to push for an increase in government funding of universities. A number of universities had announced a 10.5% tuition fee increase for 2016.
The student movement started at Wits University with the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Rhodes University joining three days later and a number of other universities soon following. On October 17 2015, Wits University agreed to suspend the fee increase, renegotiate, and announced new plans two days later.
It was over this period where BOO!, which had pioneered multiple media platforms in SA, had a plan. BOO!’s business model secures the advertising rights to niched environments and creates a revenue share agreement with the partners or landlords.
BOO!’s Campus Media approached UCT to discuss how it could provide a host of services that would grow what universities call "third stream income" to enable funding for students. Campus Media’s proactive approach became the catalyst to a professionally managed tender process.
The challenge was always to create a national platform where advertisers could target the brightest Gen Z leaders of tomorrow. UCT rights were followed by Wits University, Stellenbosch University, the University of Johannesburg, Rhodes University, the University of the Western Cape, University of Pretoria and most recently, the University of Kwa Zulu-Natal.
The challenge was to create an innovative media platform where advertisers could use multiple touch points to talk to the Gen Z audience on campus. About 18 months after launching, an independent research exercise was commissioned, and Kantar’s research validated the media platform.
It found that:
- 86% of the students have a positive sentiment towards campus advertising; and
- 91% of the students would like to see more campus-related information.
The Campus TV platform, which includes more than 160 screens strategically placed across campuses, also includes university-generated content. BOO! has trained the university marketing teams to populate their screens with campus-related content.
There is also the added benefit of almost 50c of every rand given back to the universitiesDave Mckenzie, founder and CEO of BOO! Media
This essential 30% portion of the content loop encourages students to make it a staple part of their daily media consumption. Campus Media’s content managers also enhance the TV platform with entertaining content that is sourced from multiple content partners.
The platform was designed with complementary advertising packages that now include campus TV, radio, social media advertising, static out-of-home advertising, transit advertising and management of national activation bookings. This innovative platform is available across the top universities of SA.
The vision has been realised, Campus Media has created the most comprehensive media platform to ever target the Gen Z audience in SA.
The revenue share flows back to the universities, which use the income to assist with the funding of students. BOO! is one of many who have acted on the #FeesMustFall movement.
“It has been a long road in achieving the exclusive rights to this excellent network of universities. Most importantly, we need to tell the advertising, media and marketing industries that their campaigns contribute significantly to the wellbeing of students who desperately need funding," says Dave Mckenzie, founder and CEO of BOO! Media.
"We would like to thank all of you. We have experienced amazing growth every year since we launched the business and are employing more students and have an amazing team. There are exciting plans to continue to grow this initiative.
"We hope to give you the necessary return on investment for your money spent. There is also the added benefit of almost 50c of every rand given back to the universities.
"In addition, the sponsoring of a bursary through the Most Awards was suggested by our commercial manager, Mary-Anne Lakin, and we jumped at the opportunity. It is consistent with our approach to continue to make a difference."
This article was sponsored by Campus Media, which is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Most Awards.