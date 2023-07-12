Advertisers boost student funding through Campus Media

The youth of SA has been fighting for affordable education for decades, and the struggle continues.

#FeesMustFall, a national student protest movement that began on October 12 2015, was formed to stop an increase in student fees and to push for an increase in government funding of universities. A number of universities had announced a 10.5% tuition fee increase for 2016.

The student movement started at Wits University with the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Rhodes University joining three days later and a number of other universities soon following. On October 17 2015, Wits University agreed to suspend the fee increase, renegotiate, and announced new plans two days later.

It was over this period where BOO!, which had pioneered multiple media platforms in SA, had a plan. BOO!’s business model secures the advertising rights to niched environments and creates a revenue share agreement with the partners or landlords.

BOO!’s Campus Media approached UCT to discuss how it could provide a host of services that would grow what universities call "third stream income" to enable funding for students. Campus Media’s proactive approach became the catalyst to a professionally managed tender process.

The challenge was always to create a national platform where advertisers could target the brightest Gen Z leaders of tomorrow. UCT rights were followed by Wits University, Stellenbosch University, the University of Johannesburg, Rhodes University, the University of the Western Cape, University of Pretoria and most recently, the University of Kwa Zulu-Natal.

The challenge was to create an innovative media platform where advertisers could use multiple touch points to talk to the Gen Z audience on campus. About 18 months after launching, an independent research exercise was commissioned, and Kantar’s research validated the media platform.

It found that:

86% of the students have a positive sentiment towards campus advertising; and

91% of the students would like to see more campus-related information.

The Campus TV platform, which includes more than 160 screens strategically placed across campuses, also includes university-generated content. BOO! has trained the university marketing teams to populate their screens with campus-related content.