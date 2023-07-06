After Cannes, a cold wind is blowing
The party is over but the hangover will linger
The world’s marketing and advertising industry makes a European midsummer pilgrimage to the south of France every year to be awarded, to network and to look at trends shaping the sector for the next year.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place during a heady sun-drenched week fuelled by celebrity appearances — film director Spike Lee and actors Halle Berry, Kevin Hart and Eva Longoria — extra dry rosé wine, late nights and much backslapping...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.