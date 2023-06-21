Dear Trevor, here's what to expect when you're back in Mzansi

We are counting down the days until you perform the Trevor Noah Live in SA tour from August 31 to September 15 2023, presented by Savanna Premium Cider. We hope you are too.

You will be pleased to hear that almost every show is sold out. And as you know, Trevor, just like a crisp and dry Savanna, the tickets are only for people 18 years and older.

Since you left Mzansi, we know you've had many career highlights — you've hosted prestigious award shows and won global awards of your own. In the darkness of all things we've been going through in SA, your pending arrival is the light at the end of the tunnel.

The people of Mzansi can't wait to hear your opinions and stories, and that lekker sense of humour you will be bringing with you from New York City.

As the saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same” — but that has not been the case for SA: things have changed.

We have created some videos to ensure you are 100% au fait with the Mzansiverse when you get here. Remember the word “Sho"? It is still used for “yes”, “OK” or “I understand”, but you will soon learn how “Sho” lingo has become our 13th language — and one of love, too. We can’t wait for you to hear it: