Entries for 2023 AdFocus Awards to open soon

The FM is delighted to announced that entries for the 2023 FM AdFocus Awards will open in July
The theme of this year’s awards are “The alchemy of AI, data and DNA: ones and zeros, AI, the rise of machines — is the advertising industry really needed, and what is its role?”
AdFocus Awards chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA , says: “The advertising and communications industry was once all about the space between observed facts and human intuition; it had a mystery and an allure associated with it. Then it became all about science, moving away from the magic. Its current challenge, and greatest opportunity, is how it redefines the role of the human element amid all this radical change.
“The 2023 AdFocus Awards celebrate the melding of the human element and science to fortify the advertising industry’s place in the client’s world.”
Since 1990, the awards have become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape. But just as that landscape has changed, so has AdFocus, to reflect the priorities of the industry. Today it is unique, by recognising agencies and individuals, not just for their creative and marketing skills but for their all-round business acumen. Industry peers make up the jury to judge the awards and the judging process and results are audited by Deloitte.
It’s my intention to ensure that we continue to elevate the stature of the jury, and by virtue of that, the awards [themselves]
As is tradition with the AdFocus Awards, a number of new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.
The new jury members include:
They join second-term jury members:
Gallarelli says: “It’s my intention to ensure that we continue to elevate the stature of the jury, and by virtue of that, the awards [themselves]. With this in mind, I’ve reached out to new jurors who I believe will do just that — jurors that stand out as some of our industry’s most senior and most respected individuals and who I know will add richness and diversity to the conversation; jurors who represent the industry across agency size, discipline and client eco-system.”
