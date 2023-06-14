Brand measurement: a long-term approach is needed

Such measurement is a vital tool for keeping track of performance, yet businesses often misunderstand it
A brand is the promise, both made and kept, about realising a business’s purpose in accordance with its competitive advantage. It is unquestionably an asset, adding value to and having an effect on all stakeholders when they engage with any of a business’s experience points; it is also the totality of those experiences delivered to both internal and external stakeholders.
Understanding that a brand is more than a visual or verbal identity allows businesses and their partners to consider how best to deliver a reliable and repeatable experience, one which builds trust and, ultimately, profitability.
Businesses assess, maintain and even improve this delivery over time through brand measurement.
Brand measurement is the metric delineating the market’s point of view of whether a business has delivered in a meaningful, purposeful and actionable way on what it is authentically best at — its competitive advantage. It’s an indispensable tool for tracking performance to drive business success and is critical in auditing and quantifying a business’s success in making and keeping its promises, ensuring accountability for businesses looking to maximise impact throughout all their customer experiences.
Despite the importance of brand measurement, however, it’s often misunderstood by businesses at large.
The most common misconception is that brand measurement is impossible because brands are intangible assets and largely subjective. Another misconception is that it’s the same as a satisfaction survey. It’s also often confused with measuring marketing effectiveness.
Marketing and brand are not the same. The measurement of marketing effectiveness, while incredibly important, can be limited, often focusing on specific instances of tactical marketing activity. Brand measurement, however, should take a long-term approach. Realising a business’s purpose and its competitive advantage through a holistic customer experience strategy requires an investment of time and a mindset transcending delimited customer satisfaction.
There has been a significant shift in recent years away from top-down engagement towards a more user-centric and experiential engagement at various points along the customer journey. This necessitates a synergy between all stakeholders in a business, whether internal or external. The measurement of brand success must, therefore, also evolve, taking into account the holistic experience. An effective brand measurement tool must be capable of providing meaningful metrics, ensuring the quantification of a brand’s impact effectiveness and its potential for growth across all variables, both inside and outside the business.
Users’ points of view must inform brand measurement
The true value of brand measurement is knowing where a business stands at present, making pragmatic long-term planning possible and allowing for interventions where required. At its core, it is a diagnostic tool, focused both on a brand’s present circumstances and on its future growth, reputation and profitability.
Users’ points of view must inform brand measurement. Guided by design thinking best practice, business success in the contemporary market landscape is grounded in being user-centric across all experience points. Meaningful and valuable brand measurement should focus on targeted user experiences from those who have had a genuine engagement with the business’s experience points.
The goal of this is to measure whether a brand is aligning with and delivering on its purpose, competitive advantage and overall experience strategy.
Far from being impossible, brand measurement is critically important. However, it can’t be achieved without a clear understanding of the process and the variables which constitute the metric.
Michael dos Santos is the strategic director at SHIFT.
Brand measurement is a tool to track performance and is critical for auditing and quantifying a business’s success in making and keeping its promises throughout all their customer experiences.
