MMA SA empowers marketers to work smart and increase bottom lines

From the move to a “cookie-less” world to the implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act in SA and General Data Protection Regulation globally, the marketing industry has recently experienced some profound changes — and it continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

So much so that marketers across the spectrum need to stay abreast of the latest events and changes to ensure their activities resonate and hit the consumer mark. This is where the MMA SA plays a vital role.

Now in its 16th year, the MMA SA enlightens, enables and empowers marketers, martech and media companies to embrace change, while optimising their current activities. It aims to shape the future of the marketing industry, while improving its contribution to business and customers.

As any chief marketing officer worth their salt will tell you, today's marketing efforts not only need to create brand awareness but, more importantly, need to improve a business's bottom line.

As the economic climate continues to deteriorate and budgets come under more pressure than ever, marketing needs to be smart, on-point, economically viable and meet sales deliverables. Marketers must manage a myriad digital and real-life channels, while facing new frontiers.

The importance of customer experience, for instance, is increasingly pivotal. Those who are not considering their customer's journeys — both online and in the offline environment — will certainly lose out to new, agile innovators.

Social impact is another aspect that's becoming more relevant. Doing good is good for brands as the number of customers who are choosing products that have people and planet at their core continues to grow.

With this in mind, the MMA SA will be focusing its efforts on four key pillars in 2023: marketing impact, business & society, impact media and tech & innovation.

Such efforts include hosting engaging events, providing its members with access to the latest research, case studies and expert insights and celebrating SA's most effective modern marketing campaigns through the annual Smarties Awards, now in its 10th year.

To become a MMA SA member, register here. For more information, contact Mpho Dlamini on 071-643-6739 or via email at mpho@mmaglobal.com.

This article was sponsored by the MMA SA.