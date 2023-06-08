News & Insights

KASI ECONOMY

Inside the township market

From reinvented sneakers to fashion inspired by coloured popcorn, home-grown products are proving popular with residents

08 June 2023 - 05:00 Jeremy Maggs

Township residents are embracing local brands and prioritising value over loyalty, a new study shows. Increased internet connectivity is also opening doors to digital opportunities, allowing people to explore online entrepreneurship and supplement their incomes.

The latest edition of the Township CX Report is a respondent-driven survey compiled by the Rogerwilco agency and marketers. They take the insights the research provides seriously and adapt strategies to be well positioned to tap into this thriving market and drive meaningful engagement and growth...

