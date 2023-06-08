They are loyal to local businesses, including those in the fashion sector
Meet Rogerwilco, an end-to-end digital CX agency committed to creating better user journeys that connect brands to their customers
Research from the World Advertising Research Center says YouTube’s global advertising revenue is set to rise 4% to $30.4bn this year.
Retail brands are expected to spend $4.1bn on YouTube this year, up 4.6% on 2022. The report says YouTube advertisers can now reach 2.07-billion people, half of all internet users globally. More than 1-billion hours of video are watched every day on YouTube and the platform has overtaken Netflix as the biggest TV streaming platform in the US.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Algorithms for success
YouTube is on a roll
Research from the World Advertising Research Center says YouTube’s global advertising revenue is set to rise 4% to $30.4bn this year.
Retail brands are expected to spend $4.1bn on YouTube this year, up 4.6% on 2022. The report says YouTube advertisers can now reach 2.07-billion people, half of all internet users globally. More than 1-billion hours of video are watched every day on YouTube and the platform has overtaken Netflix as the biggest TV streaming platform in the US.
Shift to streaming speeds up
Entitled Gen Z brings fresh view on how labour should be used
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.