News & Insights

Algorithms for success

YouTube is on a roll

08 June 2023 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Research from the World Advertising Research Center says YouTube’s global advertising revenue is set to rise 4% to $30.4bn this year.

Retail brands are expected to spend $4.1bn on YouTube this year, up 4.6% on 2022. The report says YouTube advertisers can now reach 2.07-billion people, half of all internet users globally. More than 1-billion hours of video are watched every day on YouTube and the platform has overtaken Netflix as the biggest TV streaming platform in the US.

Shift to streaming speeds up

But South Africa, with power cuts and analogue, lags behind the rest of the world
News & Insights
1 week ago

Entitled Gen Z brings fresh view on how labour should be used

New generation demands better boundaries and asks for more at a young age
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WPP’s Tebogo Skwambane on the art of selling and ...
News & Insights
2.
Building brands with AI as an ally
News & Insights
3.
Feel-good tech to bring magic back to retail, ...
News & Insights
4.
Algorithms for success
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.