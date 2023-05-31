GTH reinvigorates horse racing with dynamic viewing
Global Team Horse Racing brings tech-infused, team-based racing to a global audience, reigniting the sport with cutting-edge innovation
We live in a world where consumers can choose from an endless variety of entertainment. From live sport to streaming services, movies, TV and concerts — everyone is trying to attract an audience and be successful. And the key to that success is innovation.
There are interesting developments aimed at attracting new fans and delivering interactive experiences on the sporting front. The recent SA20 cricket tournament did it in SA and the NBA, Formula 1 and many other global rights holders are constantly bringing in new products and marketing tools. We must remain at the forefront of similar initiatives for horse racing.
A few weeks ago, a stunt was staged with a “horse-fluencer”, Speedbreaker, who took to the streets of Joburg. You might have seen the video where he ran away from traffic cops. He is the face of an exciting innovation in the horse racing world called Global Team Horse Racing (GTH).
Reinvigorating an industry
GTH takes the traditional day at the races and reimagines a team-based, exciting, family-orientated event where magnificent race horses take centre stage.
Built around regional teams of jockeys, GTH packs eight races into just two-and-a-half hours at night under lights. GTH is a fast-paced, exciting spectator sport that merges live and digital elements into an entertainment product that is broadcast across multiple platforms — attracting a younger, more diverse and globally connected fan base.
GTH is helping to reinvigorate an industry that has been under severe strain in the last three years and, in doing so, is also creating and saving jobs in the industry. The GTH Live Series in Durban last year broke GTH into the mainstream, made some waves and won Event of the Year at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards — beating the Rugby World Cup Sevens final in Cape Town.
When was the last time a horse racing event was even nominated for something like that?
The win was a great accomplishment and proved that there is a way to breathe life into this sport with fresh innovation and an eager new audience.
Shaking up an industry
The global spectator sports market reached a value of nearly $174.28bn in 2022 and shows no signs of slowing down. Racing must tap into this market if it is to thrive, and can only do so through innovation, proper management, and investment and sponsorship from the corporate world.
We are experienced sport business professionals shaking up this sporting code, building a fans-first, hi-tech, live product, which is perfect for broadcast on multiple platforms. While traditional horse racing events like the Durban July and the Kentucky Derby remain relevant, horse racing needs to constantly evolve to appeal to modern audiences.
In a Twitter discussion on how to improve athletics, Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson said the basic profit formula for pro sports is a quality product, leading to a growing fan base and then to media rights and sponsors. He said fans are also critical in the formula. “The only way to attract media and sponsors is through amassing a large and growing fan base to prove the sport has changed.”
GTH is racing’s version of Johnson’s blueprint for athletics; it makes the horse racing experience come alive.
Sports, along with technology and the media landscape, are forever evolving. Those that fail to adapt risk becoming obsolete. The ones that have revolutionised their rules, format and approach to appeal to a wider audience have survived and thrived. Innovation is the bottom line in a competitive landscape and GTH is leading the racing revolution.
This article was sponsored by Global Team Horse Racing.