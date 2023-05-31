GTH reinvigorates horse racing with dynamic viewing

We live in a world where consumers can choose from an endless variety of entertainment. From live sport to streaming services, movies, TV and concerts — everyone is trying to attract an audience and be successful. And the key to that success is innovation.

There are interesting developments aimed at attracting new fans and delivering interactive experiences on the sporting front. The recent SA20 cricket tournament did it in SA and the NBA, Formula 1 and many other global rights holders are constantly bringing in new products and marketing tools. We must remain at the forefront of similar initiatives for horse racing.

A few weeks ago, a stunt was staged with a “horse-fluencer”, Speedbreaker, who took to the streets of Joburg. You might have seen the video where he ran away from traffic cops. He is the face of an exciting innovation in the horse racing world called Global Team Horse Racing (GTH).

Reinvigorating an industry

GTH takes the traditional day at the races and reimagines a team-based, exciting, family-orientated event where magnificent race horses take centre stage.

Built around regional teams of jockeys, GTH packs eight races into just two-and-a-half hours at night under lights. GTH is a fast-paced, exciting spectator sport that merges live and digital elements into an entertainment product that is broadcast across multiple platforms — attracting a younger, more diverse and globally connected fan base.

GTH is helping to reinvigorate an industry that has been under severe strain in the last three years and, in doing so, is also creating and saving jobs in the industry. The GTH Live Series in Durban last year broke GTH into the mainstream, made some waves and won Event of the Year at the Hollard Sport Industry Awards — beating the Rugby World Cup Sevens final in Cape Town.