Real Talk with Redzone: PR Worx’s Carmen Reddy

In today’s dynamic business landscape, repositioning has become increasingly significant for companies that want to maintain relevance, stay ahead of competitors and adapt to evolving market demands. While the words “repositioning” and “rebranding” are often used interchangeably, understanding their difference is the key to unlocking the full potential of a brand’s transformational journey.
Repositioning allows companies to remain relevant, meet changing consumer expectations and seize new market opportunities. It is a strategic imperative, not a cause for concern, demonstrating a brand’s willingness to embrace transformation, innovation and growth.
This goes far beyond a mere cosmetic facelift or a superficial makeover. It is a bold and audacious move that transcends the surface-level aesthetics of a brand, penetrating deep into its essence, purpose and value proposition. When executed with precision and foresight, repositioning breathes new life into a brand, reinvigorating its core, aligning it with emerging trends and forging an indomitable path towards success.
Reshaping the perception, positioning and identity of a brand in the minds of its audience is a strategic process. It requires a well-crafted strategy to communicate this repositioning effectively.
Companies use a range of tactics to convey this and establish a renewed narrative. One primary tactic is purchasing advertorials, magazine covers or page takeovers. These avenues provide an exceptional opportunity for brands to communicate their revised positioning to a broader audience in a compelling, controlled and impactful manner.
A change in leadership serves as an inflection point, marking a shift in the company’s direction and aspirations. A prime example of repositioning occurs when new CEOs or top executives assume leadership roles within organisations. They often bring fresh perspectives and ideologies as well as ambitious projects that necessitate a repositioning.
When new leaders take the helm, it is not uncommon for them to redefine the brand’s purpose, values and strategic objectives. They endeavour to carve a distinctive path for the company that resonates with evolving market dynamics and captures the imagination of employees and customers alike.
In a recent opinion piece, businessman Zunaid Moti and the Moti Group were accused of using a PR campaign to bolster their reputation and deflect attention from emerging allegations. However, a closer look will clearly show this as a strategic move driven by brand repositioning efforts following the appointment of a new CEO, Dondo Mogajane, and a renewed focus on the company’s future direction.
This alleged “PR campaign” is a strategic response to the brand’s repositioning, not an attempt to divert attention but to celebrate and support a conscious, strategy shift. It is aligned with the common practice of repositioning following a change in leadership and a renewed vision for the company’s future. This standard business practice is a testament to businesses’ freedom to innovate and evolve, enabling them to remain competitive continuously.
Rather than being viewed with scepticism, brand repositioning should be embraced as a positive and legitimate manifestation of media freedom to tell an inward-focused brand narrative. It empowers companies to communicate their redefined identity, values and vision to the public effectively, paving the way for sustained success in the marketplace.
Within the realm of repositioning, the true power of media freedom comes to the fore. Media freedom is the cornerstone of expression, dissemination and influence in a world where information is communicated unprecedentedly. It empowers brands to harness the immense power of various media channels, wielding them to propel their metamorphosis into the consciousness of their target audience.
Through this, brands can gain the invaluable opportunity to curate and communicate their transformative narrative, unfurling their new ideologies and ventures to the world. Whether through compelling storytelling, engaging interviews or captivating visual imagery, media freedom empowers brands to take control of their destiny, seize the reins of their narrative and emerge triumphant in a sea of competitors who often drive a conflicting narrative.
Such repositioning endeavours must be carried out with unwavering ethics and transparency, ensuring that they reflect the company’s aspirations and contribute to establishing a new trajectory for long-term prosperity.
Effective communication plays a pivotal role in this transformative journey, with brands employing a diverse range of means to convey their revised positioning effectively. By harnessing the power of media freedom without fear of victimisation, brands and PR practitioners can craft their transformative narratives to engage, educate, inform and connect stakeholders to ensure brands can triumph in a fiercely competitive market landscape.
Reddy is media and content manager at PR Worx.
When implemented properly, repositioning can result in a change of direction that will be beneficial in the long term
