Why interest in the metaverse has waned

The technology didn’t evolve as swiftly or impressively as expected, contributing to a dwindling search interest among South African internet users
The concept of the metaverse — an intricate and immersive digital universe — has attracted considerable attention in recent times.
A number of local brands, from corporate giants in Joburg’s Sandton City to tech start-ups in Cape Town’s Silo District, have invested in this future-forward concept, envisaging a virtual realm where users can interact effortlessly and access a plethora of digital experiences.
Yet, despite these investments, the metaverse has struggled to gain substantial ground, and interest in this concept, as seen in local search trends, is on a downward trajectory.
What exactly are the reasons behind the sluggish adoption of the metaverse and the hurdles it is encountering on its journey to becoming a mainstream technology in the South African context?
Technical challenges
Creating a wholly immersive and interactive metaverse necessitates the flawless integration of several cutting-edge technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain.
The complexity of this integration poses numerous technical challenges as developers strive to surmount the constraints of each technology and construct a unified, captivating experience.
Furthermore, resolving issues such as latency, network capacity and device compatibility is vital to create a seamless and accessible user experience. There is also the cost barrier for the technology required for end users to explore these metaverse spaces, which is a particularly pertinent issue in the context of South Africa’s economic disparities.
A recent article highlighted the glitch-prone technology that afflicts the metaverse, which contributes to user dissatisfaction and disinterest. These technical difficulties can present a significant barrier to entry for users, some of whom may already harbour reservations about adopting new technology.
These obstacles are consigning metaverses to digital ghost towns, where the virtual spaces that companies have made significant investments to create, remain unseen.
A dearth of user adoption
The metaverse is a relatively novel concept to many South Africans, and its potential benefits remain largely unexplored.
Persuading users to adopt and engage with new technology requires time, a compelling value proposition and user-friendly applications. The metaverse must also offer a range of engaging experiences that solve real-world problems to drive user adoption while remaining accessible to users with varying degrees of technical proficiency.
However, only 9% of virtual spaces constructed by creators attract at least 50 visitors, with most spaces remaining deserted. This signals a lack of user interest and engagement, which further impedes the growth and adoption of the metaverse.
Concerns around privacy, security and fragmentation
When attempting to create personalised experiences in the metaverse, the dependence on extensive user data raises important privacy and data security issues.
South African users may be reluctant to engage in a digital environment that requires them to share personal information, especially considering recent high-profile data breaches and growing awareness of data privacy issues thanks to the Protection of Personal Information Act.
Addressing these concerns and ensuring that users trust the security of their personal data is essential for the metaverse’s widespread adoption.
The current metaverse landscape is noticeably fragmented, with multiple platforms and companies, both local and international, vying for dominance. This lack of a unified ecosystem makes it challenging for users to navigate and engage with the various metaverse offerings, potentially discouraging adoption and limiting growth. Overcoming this fragmentation will require collaboration among industry stakeholders to create a more cohesive and interconnected metaverse experience.
Constraints to adoption
South Africa’s economy, like the global economy, has experienced fluctuations in recent years, which has affected the readiness of brands and users to invest in emerging technologies. During uncertain economic times, businesses and consumers may opt to focus on more established technologies or prioritise other needs, which slows the adoption of innovative concepts like the metaverse.
The fervour surrounding the metaverse sparked grandiose expectations about its potential. The resultant reality gap has fostered disappointment after the technology didn’t evolve as swiftly or impressively as expected, contributing to a dwindling search interest among South African internet users.
To regain traction, the metaverse industry must temper expectations and concentrate on delivering tangible value to users, all while striving to lower the barriers to entry in an economy where digital access remains a challenge.
The metaverse holds immense potential as a transformative technology that can revolutionise the way we interact with digital spaces and brands from Joburg’s vibrant Braamfontein to Cape Town’s bustling V&A Waterfront.
However, the approach taken by companies, both locally and globally, resulted in a strategic misalignment that led to a decline in interest. Companies failed to first consider what benefits the metaverse would provide to their customers, and often overlooked the unique digital habits and preferences of the South African market.
Instead of optimising and enhancing customer experiences in existing prevalent online spaces like Takealot or Superbalist, companies are trying to draw customers into the metaverse. As marketers, especially those navigating the diverse and dynamic South African landscape, we shouldn’t succumb to the “build it and they will come” mentality.
This mindset overlooks the importance of genuinely understanding user behaviour and ensuring that your brand provides authentic value over traditional online spaces, whether it’s a local e-commerce site or a beloved community Facebook group.
Dylan Balouza is head of digital operations at CBR Marketing.
