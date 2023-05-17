Is creative commerce the next big opportunity?

It is meant to enable brands to use more relevant offers and incentives for customers
Consulting firm McKinsey maintains that advertising is being transformed by commerce media. It describes this as a “a new form of advertising that closes the loop between media impressions and commerce transactions to improve targeting, provide new audience insights and deliver more relevant and valuable experiences for consumers”.
Commerce media, says the firm, helps advertising connect its spending to actual customer purchases, allowing brands to serve customers better through more relevant offers and incentives. It has its roots, says McKinsey, in affiliate advertising, in which publishers link their content to commerce opportunities in partnerships to provide an enhanced experience for consumers.
Capitalising on this trend, VMLY&R South Africa has launched VMLY&R Commerce in SA, holding company WPP’s end-to-end creative commerce firm. The business is based on the idea that commerce channels provide the most untapped potential to deliver memorable customer experiences and sales impact. It plans to curate the customer’s entire digital purchase journey, from awareness to discovery through to purchase and advocacy, combining data and technology to build a unified view of the consumer journey.
Commerce is the “other half” of what marketers need to be thinking about to build their brand, says Imran Patel, chief experience officer at VMLY&R South Africa. Patel will be leading the commerce offering.
Beth Ann Kaminkow, global CEO at VMLY&R Commerce, says commerce is the fastest-growing capability across the VMLY&R global network. During a visit to SA to launch the business locally, she said that as companies reimagine how they deliver modern commerce to drive growth, the distance between brand love and brand buy has disappeared, while the lines between marketing and commerce have blurred. Creative commerce campaigns should be able to convert, build the brand and have a multiplier effect.
“Commerce is the next great canvas of creativity and untapped strategic opportunity for creative solutions to build brands and drive growth,” she says.
Creative commerce was introduced as a new category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022, recognising commerce-led thinking.
The inaugural Creative Commerce Grand Prix went to Thighstop , a creative campaign by Leo Burnett Chicago, for Wingstop, a US-based fast-food chain that specialises in chicken wings.
When pandemic-induced supply chain issues affected the availability and price of chicken wings, the business rebranded itself as Thighstop and switched to serving crispy chicken thighs. The campaign generated 6.5 billion in earned media impressions and drove new customer acquisition up by 60%.
The big take-out: Commerce is the “other half” of what marketers need to be thinking about.
