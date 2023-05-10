Empathy in design

For designers not to take the time to delve into what people want and need can lead to costly mistakes
Design thinking is a human-centred approach to problem solving, putting consumer needs at the heart of decision making; it’s not what we as designers, or even consumers, think they need. Rather, it’s about the consumer’s authentic needs.
US writer and poet Henry David Thoreau once asked: “Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?” Design thinking requires this miracle from designers.
Before Apple came on the scene, computers were used by specialists in enclosed rooms at large corporations. Apple I was the first personal computer designed for user needs, featuring a keyboard and showing text on a monitor. Without empathy and human-centred design, Apple couldn’t have grown into the brand it is today.
Empathy is not simply putting yourself in somebody else’s shoes but is rather about being curious and interested in human experiences. For designers, the question is also about improving that experience.
As Tim Brown of Ideo says: “Empathy is at the heart of design. Without the understanding of what others see, feel, and experience, design is a pointless task.”
In a TED Talk video photographer Platon Antoniou says: “Empathy is not just walking in someone’s shoes or feeling someone’s pain. Empathy is the secret ingredient for finding human connection.”
Antoniou, who has captured the portraits of famous and powerful people, from Vladimir Putin to Barack Obama, finds and captures the humanity of his subject through his lens in an unmatched way.
Designing with empathy requires a deep understanding of consumers’ realities, their challenges, and the needs and desires driving their behaviours. It takes intuition and emotional sensitivity to explore people’s experiences. It also means overcoming our assumptions and biases about what consumers want and why they behave a certain way to reveal the human truths we all share.
How do we design a system that supports many needs? In 2018, I attended a talk by Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena. He shared the success he had in designing housing solutions in Chile. The settlement Quinta Monroy is a testament to empathetic design. Faced with impossible odds, including having over 100 families to house on limited land with extremely limited funds, the architect engaged with the families about their priorities and constraints.
What they needed were homes they could expand and which would increase in value as they improved them with their own resources. Instead of designing a house half the size of a reasonably sized home, as many architects facing similar challenges would have done, Aravena designed half a reasonably sized home.
By having half a house that could be added to by them, families once unable to own a reasonably sized home had the opportunity to expand their homes and their homes’ value without compromising on their location. The ultimate key to the project’s success was empathy.
Assumption is the mother of all mistakes
We all make assumptions about people. It’s how we automate through life. But as designers, not taking the time to delve into what people want and need can lead to costly mistakes. Ford famously said: “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”
In the era of smart technology, you’d be forgiven for assuming more features in products equals greater consumer satisfaction and brand appeal — like designing an electric toothbrush with a sophisticated sensor and data tracking tool to track brushing efficiencies, evaluate pressure and gum sensitivity.
But Oral-B discovered that users didn’t want their toothbrushes recording and processing information. Instead, the designers delved into consumers’ pain points and how additional technology could solve them: fitting the toothbrush with a USB port for charging in addition to the dock and building a Bluetooth app to send users reminders about replacement heads.
Observing with empathy is powerful for uncovering issues consumers haven’t verbalised or noticed. By using empathy to uncover actual rather than perceived pain points, designers could design a product that improves user experience and inevitably avoids costly investment into a far from smart product.
Adopting a beginner’s mindset
Humans use schemata, allowing us to access information quickly in familiar situations, like moving through familiar shopping aisles. But robotic thinking patterns also hinder creativity and innovation by inhibiting new and experimental solutions.
Designing with empathy means consciously breaking free from past experiences and limiting assumptions about the world and its people. It’s the only way we can uncover some of the deeply entrenched beliefs about the design of a product or service.
Design has the power to innovate, create an impact and even catalyse change around complex cultural and social issues. Designers and thinkers alike achieve this by remaining curious enough to truly understand their consumers. For designers and our partners, empathy is the only lens through which to create needed, desired and feasible products and services.
Simone Rossum is the executive creative director at SHIFT.
Designing with empathy means consciously breaking free from past experiences and limited assumptions about the world and its people.
