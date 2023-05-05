Are we experiencing greedflation or inflation?

Companies would rather sell less for more money — this reduces the number of low-priced items available, which hurts consumers
Globally, inflation has been rampant. Consumers are paying ever-increasing prices, ostensibly due to supply chain shocks and excess demand — but are these really the reasons?
A spate of recent articles have cast the spotlight on the growing phenomenon of greedflation. While inflation is a natural economic occurrence, greedflation is akin to price gouging.
Greedflation is the phenomenon where businesses, capitalising on the rise in demand and limited supply during a crisis, keep their prices high even after the crisis abates. Or, as is the case now, increasing their prices even when there is no supply chain cost pressure to do so.
In theory, the market should punish higher prices with lower sales and a switch to competitors, but it hasn’t until now, especially in affluent countries. This appears to be due to four trends.
First, after Covid consumers have more savings and are willing to pay more, though their savings are rapidly depleting. Second, an increasing amount of what consumers buy is controlled by a smaller number of companies and retail outlets. This isn’t a conspiracy; it can be seen playing out in the economy, including in the Competition Commission’s inquiry into food prices.
Third, shrinkflation, or the reduction of pack sizes and contents even though the prices have remained the same, occurs across the board. Last, premiumisation — the preference of suppliers and manufacturers to sell higher-priced items targeting more affluent purchasers that carry higher margins and reduce the number of low-priced options available.
Put simply, companies would rather sell less for more money and are willing to reduce the number of low-priced items available. While there have been some cost increases, companies continue to report inflation-beating growth, and most of the price shocks have exited the system.
In a Reuters article, Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman says that though food commodity prices on average were down 20% from March peaks, it will take time for this to reflect in companies' costs. As there are an effectively small number of companies that control many brands that consumers have access to, this impact is felt more acutely by consumers.
In theory, the market should punish higher prices with lower sales and a switch to competitors, but it hasn't until now
The premiumisation paradox
As greedflation takes hold, premiumisation — the practice of enhancing products with premium features to justify higher prices — has emerged as a parallel trend.
Though premiumisation can provide value to consumers through improved quality or innovative features, it also contributes to the erosion of affordable options and further widens the wealth gap.
The automotive industry offers a compelling case study. According to Cars.co.za, six years ago there were 42 entry-level cars in the market under R200,000. Today there are only eight. This is echoed in the US market, where the availability of low-cost cars has reduced so much that in 2017 there were 36 models under $25,000 and in 2022 there were only 10.
While cars are a single example, this is being seen everywhere as a recurring theme, even for basic goods.
So, do we need ethical pricing?
As greedflation and premiumisation continue to reshape consumer markets, the need for ethical pricing practices becomes increasingly more intriguing. The challenge is that higher prices of premium products become anchors for mass-market products, pushing up prices. The higher margins afforded to companies that have “premiumised” their products often lead to lower investment in low-cost/lower-margin products as they provide lower return on investment.
Beyond the effect on each of us as consumers facing these higher prices, the question is whether society has a responsibility to resist these kinds of pricing practices, rather than celebrating them for maximising profitability for shareholders.
Nevo Hadas is a partner at DY/DX
The big take-out: As greedflation and premiumisation continue to reshape consumer markets, the need for ethical pricing practices becomes more intriguing.
