Has cancel culture killed creative advertising?

In a social media environment where it seems one misstep can ruin a brand, daring campaigns have come to feel almost reckless
I left social media some years ago disillusioned by the oversaturation of shower thoughts and brunch pics. I did, however, still lurk around, secretly consuming content with the idea of keeping my finger on the pulse. My job demanded that I knew what the kids are up to and what was happening with current affairs and news.
Full disclosure, I was also there for the memes. I was impressed by people’s effortless creativity, and how the internet birthed this universal language that constantly morphed and evolved according to what was happening socially and culturally.
Naturally, brands adapted. No campaign worth its salt was without social media reaction GIFs. Results varied from outright rejection to full embracement and adoption. The art became a delicate craft, and the audience was discerning.
Social heyday
In this thriving creative environment, I gradually started getting excited about social media again as it matured into an entity making good on the early promises of connecting people and making the world smaller — only this time with a much greater purpose.
I witnessed revolutions sparked and spread instantly, like wildfires. Camera phones recorded injustices that galvanised global movements. Hashtags became powerful symbols against sexual violence that catalysed action in the real world. When Covid restrictions meant we couldn’t physically be in the presence of loved ones, social media made it possible for us to connect. Brands started using these platforms to become allies to worthy causes without making the exercise seem transactional. It was a cultural boom period, full of hope and promise. And then it imploded.
Creativity vs the internet
Of course, there are always opportunists co-opting and capitalising on the movement of the day, diluting the impact of anything meaningful. To a degree, we were among them.
As marketers we are constantly looking for new ways to communicate with a specific audience with the desired outcome of being endorsed, or at the very least being memorable in a sea of sameness. Social media has made the job harder, with audiences spoilt for choice when it comes to variety. In many aspects they control the conversation and, more often than not, we find ourselves looking for ways to participate.
How do you compete for the attention of people who basically make their own content and entertainment? You join them. The question is, does that come at the cost of creative freedom?
Moment of reckoning
Numerous recent industry conversations lament the current state of advertising and what our future looks like. There are several theories on why things are the way they are: shrinking budgets, scared clients, talentless talent. The list goes on.
A mention of not wanting to be “cancelled” gave me pause. Has our industry reached the point where we self-censor out of fear that a social media tribunal might find us wanting? Has the industry that once judged the success of its work on its ability to shock and surprise begun to shy away from challenging the status quo? Is the goal no longer to be unique, but rather to be the best of the same?
I don’t believe marketers are under attack by a shadowy “cancel culture”. We are, for the first time, being held to account. Social media has become this collection of communities with closely guarded cultures and identities. We are in a time now where a lot of them are under attack for political leverage. As marketers, we need to be conscious of this when we operate in this landscape and cognisant that our creative exploits have consequences.
There is still plenty of room to be brave and disruptive. But we need to be more mindful of our motives. I constantly ask myself: “Am I doing enough?” And whether the brand I’m representing even has anything to offer. We are past seasonal solidarity signalling. The time for brave but meaningful work has arrived.
* Marcus Moshapalo is executive creative director at VMLY&R South Africa
