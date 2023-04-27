News & Insights

Billion new buyers

In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally

27 April 2023 - 05:00
A generation of about 1-billion digital native consumers are emerging in eight fast-growing countries, four of them in Africa. In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally, according to a study by Accenture.

Living in Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria and the Philippines, these digital consumers are between the ages of 6 and 26 and represent 36% of the countries’ populations.

Spanning three generations — Gen Alpha, Gen Z and Millennials — they are already spending significant time online. The majority (80%) of surveyed consumers use online channels such as search engines, social networks and videos to research products or services before buying.

More than 60% prefer online payments. They say convenient delivery options, such as “click and collect” (73%) and free delivery (79%), are critical drivers of their online purchases.

