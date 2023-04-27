In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally
The plug to build your dream 10% at a time
A generation of about 1-billion digital native consumers are emerging in eight fast-growing countries, four of them in Africa. In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally, according to a study by Accenture.
Living in Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria and the Philippines, these digital consumers are between the ages of 6 and 26 and represent 36% of the countries’ populations.
Spanning three generations — Gen Alpha, Gen Z and Millennials — they are already spending significant time online. The majority (80%) of surveyed consumers use online channels such as search engines, social networks and videos to research products or services before buying.
More than 60% prefer online payments. They say convenient delivery options, such as “click and collect” (73%) and free delivery (79%), are critical drivers of their online purchases.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Billion new buyers
In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally
A generation of about 1-billion digital native consumers are emerging in eight fast-growing countries, four of them in Africa. In the next decade, they will create areas of growth for companies globally, according to a study by Accenture.
Living in Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria and the Philippines, these digital consumers are between the ages of 6 and 26 and represent 36% of the countries’ populations.
Spanning three generations — Gen Alpha, Gen Z and Millennials — they are already spending significant time online. The majority (80%) of surveyed consumers use online channels such as search engines, social networks and videos to research products or services before buying.
More than 60% prefer online payments. They say convenient delivery options, such as “click and collect” (73%) and free delivery (79%), are critical drivers of their online purchases.
Retail media networks: the next big thing in digital advertising
Brand activism and conscious consumerism
Pamro 2022 aims to elevate media measurement and evaluation in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.