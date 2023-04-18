Why Dall-E won’t replace human designers

The artificial intelligence system cannot deal with the nuances of a target audience or bring experience and intuition to bear
Dall-E is a neural network-based system that creates digital images from textual descriptions. The AI system was developed by OpenAI — the same team that developed ChatGPT.
The system has access to an extensive dataset of images that it uses to generate new and unique pictures, ranging from simple objects to complex scenes, including anthropomorphic images and surreal scenes.
A powerful tool with several advantages, Dall-E can generate images quickly, even images that are difficult or impossible for human designers to create. In addition to generating new ideas and inspiration for designers, it can help automate repetitive tasks in design, such as image generation, and enables the saving of time and money in the design process.
But while Dall-E is an impressive tool, it has limitations. A major drawback is that it is not specific enough to create designs for marketing. It relies on inputs from humans, which means the quality of the output depends on the quality of the input or brief, much like human designers.
However, human designers can use experience and intuition to turn a substandard brief into an award-winning design, whereas Dall-E needs multiple refinements to generate the final image that was intended.
Human designers have the ability to understand the target audience and the client to create designs that appeal to both parties. In contrast, Dall-E generates images based on textual input, which means it cannot account for the nuances of the target audience.
To illustrate this difference, I asked Dall-E to create a Facebook ad for the 2023 Toyota Hilux and include a monthly payment price of R8,000. While the AI got close, I would not present any of the resultant designs as adverts for my clients.
Dall-E managed to get the look of the vehicle right, but it completely failed to include the monthly payment price and did not consider the corporate identity of the Toyota brand. As such, the client definitely would not approve the adverts.
In another example, I briefed a website banner design for Black Friday to advertise wedding rings. Once again, the AI struggled to generate text on top of the images. It managed to capture the general look and feel these banners would typically exhibit, but the outputs would not be usable in a live campaign. Human designers can create a brand identity that is consistent across all design assets. Dall-E’s images are unique, but may not be consistent with the brand’s identity.
Finally, human designers apply greater attention to detail, which produces higher-quality designs that meet the client’s needs. And humans understand context, nuance and locality. For example, if I said to a South African designer that I wanted a poster of the “Dombolo”, the designer should know that I’m referring to the legendary Mazda 323 from the 1980s. However, Dall-E struggled to understand the reference and generated irrelevant images that were unlikely to impress anyone on Twitter.
While AI has made remarkable strides in recent years, and Dall-E clearly demonstrates the latest advancements in the field, it still has a way to go.
The potential for this technology lies in our ability to train it with more specific images, such as a brand’s corporate identity and all previous designs created for them. By doing so, it can build a library that will react better to user prompts and become a useful tool for people without design skills.
The application also has the potential to be a game-changer for international brands that rely on a global corporate identity and multiple agencies worldwide for their designs.
With AI-supported systems, franchisees can easily generate corporate identity-approved artwork based on text prompts, which would empower them with the ability to produce designs that meet the brand’s standards quickly and efficiently. The technology could significantly reduce turnaround times, increase efficiency and streamline the design process for companies worldwide.
As AI technologies continue to advance, they will become more valuable tools for businesses looking to improve their branding and design processes. It remains unlikely, however, that AI-driven technology — and Dall-E in particular — will replace human designers any time soon.
Dylan Balouza is head of digital operations at CBR Marketing.
The big take-out: While Dall-E is an impressive tool, it has limitations.
Why Dall-E won’t replace human designers
