Essence of community shines through in Good Hope FM's latest campaign

Good Hope FM, a Cape Town original, has launched its latest campaign showcasing the meaning of community and belonging - entrenching the radio station's longstanding history in the region.

Ad agency Joe Public Cape Town together with design firm Shift collaborated on the campaign which involved creating a new brand strategy and positioning, corporate identity and a creative launch.

The objective was to re-establish the iconic stature of Good Hope FM as one of Cape Town’s oldest and most loved radio stations. Good Hope FM, along with its new look and feel, aims to ensure its listeners continue to feel inspired by the sense of belonging in the community.

“When working on this campaign, we wanted our efforts to demonstrate the positive representation of the community, including a multidimensional reflection of diversity among people. Good Hope FM is an authentic and aspirational lifestyle platform that brings the community together. We needed to bring this to life in our campaign,” says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town.

“Because Good Hope FM has always been a big part of the Cape Town community, we wanted to use real Capetonians as the faces of the campaign. The originals brought their diverse energy and they play important roles in their communities, just like Good Hope.”

The campaign will be flighted across various platforms, including out-of-home, digital and social media and aligns with Good Hope FM’s purpose statement “to inspire belonging within our community of listeners”.

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.