Get 'Next!' level marketing insights at the 2023 MMA SA Smarties conference

“Most businesses are being affected in some way by the continued decline in the economy and lack of GDP growth, in addition to their customers’ decreased purchasing power,” says Sarah Utermark, MMA SA country director. “This makes it even more important for every piece of marketing — specifically digital — to work hard to drive ROAS (return-on-ad-spend) and engender true business impact.”

As such, one of the main focus areas of Smarties Next! will be on measuring business results. "[The conference] will highlight why brands and agencies must take an outcomes-based approach from the start of their campaign development and not rely on vanity metrics to showcase their affect,” says Utermark.

The keynote address by Odette van Wyk, head of advertising for the Takealot Group and head Smarties judge in the e-commerce category, will concentrate on ROAS. As she puts it: “Marketing must have a seat at the C-Suite’s table by speaking the language of business and showing tangible rand-based results.”

Van Wyk will also open the conversation about the rise of retail media networks now that we live in a cookie-less and Popia/GDPR world, and how brands’ owned assets can be used commercially. A case study from Unilever on putting this into practice will form part of her presentation.