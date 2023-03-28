Get 'Next!' level marketing insights at the 2023 MMA SA Smarties conference
Experts will talk ROAS, Web 3.0 and first-party data strategies at this free event on March 30
Every year, the Smarties Awards celebrate SA's most effective modern marketing campaigns. Leading up to the ceremony is the annual Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) SA conference.
The 2023 conference, sponsored by Takealot Group Advertising, along with partners Meta, MTN, the MultiChoice Group and Standard Bank, is entitled “Smarties Next!” — and it's set to be the best one yet.
Taking place on March 30 in Sandton, Joburg, it will feature more than 15 speakers from range of sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG and financial services. Each of these experts will share deep insights into where marketing is moving and how brands, agencies and tech enablers can get on board.
“Most businesses are being affected in some way by the continued decline in the economy and lack of GDP growth, in addition to their customers’ decreased purchasing power,” says Sarah Utermark, MMA SA country director. “This makes it even more important for every piece of marketing — specifically digital — to work hard to drive ROAS (return-on-ad-spend) and engender true business impact.”
As such, one of the main focus areas of Smarties Next! will be on measuring business results. "[The conference] will highlight why brands and agencies must take an outcomes-based approach from the start of their campaign development and not rely on vanity metrics to showcase their affect,” says Utermark.
The keynote address by Odette van Wyk, head of advertising for the Takealot Group and head Smarties judge in the e-commerce category, will concentrate on ROAS. As she puts it: “Marketing must have a seat at the C-Suite’s table by speaking the language of business and showing tangible rand-based results.”
Van Wyk will also open the conversation about the rise of retail media networks now that we live in a cookie-less and Popia/GDPR world, and how brands’ owned assets can be used commercially. A case study from Unilever on putting this into practice will form part of her presentation.
Next up will be a panel discussion on “How to shape the future of audience and identity”, moderated by Luisa Mazinter, chief growth officer of Mesh.Trade and the 42Markets Group and MMA SA’s chair emeritus.
Panellists Vincent Maher of the MultiChoice Group, Neil Pryce of Standard Bank and Zuko Mdwaba of Salesforce SA will address the question, “What does it take to build a first-party audience strategy from the ground up and where does this strategy sit within an organisation?”
A presentation from Kerry Janse van Rensburg, digital marketing director of the Ignition Group, will follow. She will help delegates better understand omnichannel behaviour so that businesses can make smarter optimisations to increase ROAS and decrease media costs. She'll also dive into Google Cloud to uncover insights about digital ads’ effect on sales.
Another main focus area of Smarties Next! is experiential tech and Web 3.0.
A panel discussion, moderated by Mazinter, and featuring Dan Courtenay of MultiChoice, Rick Joubert of Yonder Media and Tilesh Bhaga of Grey Advertising Africa, will unpack the details of Web 3.0. In addition, it will highlight some of the industry’s best work in this space by showcasing entries from the Smarties Awards.
Experts from the MMA itself will also present a series of talks based on industry insights and research.
The MMA has spent more than two years developing the world's only marketing methodology to understand the true affect of branding on long-term sales performance. As such, its panel of marketing leaders will discuss a comprehensive new growth framework for maximising multiyear returns, as well as what it means to focus on long-term branding vs immediate performance.
One of the highlights will be a presentation by Vas Bakopoulos, senior vice-president: head of measurements, insights & strategy at MMA Global, on moveable middle growth framework and brand as performance (BAP).
The former takes into consideration the current economic climate where chief marketing officers are under pressure to define strategic marketing initiatives that are better aligned to deliver exponential business growth. The latter considers if brand lift translates into impactful business outcomes and how sustainable it is.
So, if you want to keep abreast of cutting-edge developments in marketing and find out what's “Next!” for the industry, don't miss this insightful conference.
Event details
- Date: March 30 2023
- Time: 9am to 1.30pm
- Venue: The Maslow, Sandton, Johannesburg
- Cost: Free
- More information: email Mpho@mmaglobal.com
Click here to get your tickets to Smarties Next!
This article was sponsored by MMA SA.