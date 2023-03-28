Coming up in September: Sunday Times GenNext

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and inspirational
The annual Sunday Times GenNext, in partnership with Yellowwood, is an annual highlight in the South African marketing calendar. This year, the 19th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext will be changing things, with three separate in-person events in September 2023: an interactive showcase, an awards event and a youth marketing conference.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and inspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
The change in format has been necessitated by the growing number of brands and marketing professionals participating, says Eben Gewers, head of advertising sales at Arena Holdings, which co-ordinates and manages the Sunday Times GenNext. “The call from the industry has been so positive that we’ve had to expand to three separate events to be able to accommodate the increased relevance and demand for each.”
Refilwe Maluleke, MD at Yellowwood, who conduct the annual Sunday Times GenNext research, says: “As a business that is deeply invested in understanding South African youth, we not only identify the coolest brands, but also engage over 5,000 young people to unearth key insights that can be leveraged into impactful growth strategies.”
African Bank, which was placed among the top 10 coolest banks in 2022, is a joint headline partner for the 2023 edition. “Our South African youth are the leaders of tomorrow,” says Sbusiso Kumalo, chief marketing officer at African Bank. “The Sunday Times GenNext survey gives us crucial insights into their needs and preferences, which allows us to tailor our products and services to better suit their requirements. We hope to inspire in them the audacity to believe that their dreams and aspirations are possible. Our history as African Bank is living proof of that, and our optimism for the future is reinforced by the undoubted potential we see in so many of our young people today.”
The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) has once again partnered with Sunday Times GenNext. Barbara Jensen-Vorster, senior executive manager for communication and marketing at GMA, says the event not only provides useful insights relating to communication and marketing to the youth but has also been a good opportunity to promote and profile the Gautrain brand to young people.
Here is the 2023 line-up of Sunday Times GenNext events:
7 September - Sunday Times GenNext brand interactive showcase
Hundreds of young people between the ages of 8 to 24 years gather to enjoy interactive displays, activations and competitions from their favourite brands. It’s an opportunity for marketers to showcase their products and get direct engagement and feedback from their target market.
20 September – Sunday Times GenNext awards
The coolest brands as voted for by South Africa’s youth will be awarded across numerous categories. The Sunday Times GenNext research study reaches youth across SA with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools amongst tweens and teens and through an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.
24 September – Publication of the Sunday Times GenNext supplement
Share how you’re embracing the youth’s point of view to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year’s youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed.
28 September – Sunday Times GenNext youth marketing conference
Brand leaders and marketing experts convene to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.
For more information about partnering and sponsorship opportunities, contact Cortney Hoyland at HoylandC@arena.africa. For general enquiries, contact Jade Fleishman at FleishmanJ@arena.africa. For advertising enquiries in the supplement, contact Debbie Montanari at montanarid@arena.africa .
The big take-out: The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and inspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals.
