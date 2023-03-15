Brand managers need to become better at brand diagnosis

Marketers need to focus more on brand research
The focus of branding continues to be on tactics and strategy, with the result that too many marketers ignore the health of the brand. In a recent Marketing Week column Mark Ritson says that brand managers tend to forget that their first job is job is brand diagnosis. This includes conducting proper research on the brand each year to assess successes, learning from the past, working out what the issues and challenges are, setting new benchmarks and “ultimately, starting the process of brand planning from the right place”.
Ritson, a marketing consultant and former marketing professor, calls brand “insights” (a term favoured by those of a certain age who have at some stage worked in an agency) a watered-down version of brand diagnosis.
Quoting Martin Weigel, head of strategy at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, Ritson says this “fetishisation of insight oversimplifies the challenge of research, understates the complexity of getting to grips with the current state the brand is in, and overcompensates for agency teams who don’t want to do the hard yards to get to grips with the client’s brand”.
When well-trained marketers assume responsibility for a brand for the first time they should embark on a major brand diagnosis to establish segmentation, targeting and positioning, and to set objectives for the future, says Ritson. Thereafter, they only need to be measuring and tracking two things: perceptions of the brand on the associations that matter and a funnel that uses qualitative data to work out the four or five key stages in the buyer’s journey. The latter should combine some external survey data with internal metrics.
Measuring these things together annually has the benefit of avoiding the time and cost implications of over-measurement, he says.
While brand perceptions drive purchase and purchase, in turn, drives brand perceptions, most of the time perceptions pre-empt purchase, which is why knowing what perceptions are is a crucial part of the brand management process.
The big take-out: Marketers need to focus more on brand research.
Brand managers need to become better at brand diagnosis
Growing brand strength starts with a clear positioning
