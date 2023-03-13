Prepare to be captivated: TimesLIVE brings you a 24/7 content experience

Marketers share their tips for getting by when the going is tough
Getting your daily dose of news will never be the same again with TimesLIVE’s exciting and expanded offering of news and audiovisual entertainment for the whole family.
As a first in South Africa, Arena Holdings has carefully crafted a platform where you can come for the news and stay for the entertainment.
This month, our loyal audience will have the opportunity to experience an upweighted TimesLIVE, where they can indulge in exclusive TimesLIVE original docuseries, local and original lifestyle content, African and Hollywood movies, an extensive range of podcasts, gaming and fun age-appropriate, learning-based content for children.
True-crime fanatics can enjoy thrilling documentaries, while the lifestyle and inspirational content will bring viewers health and wellness tips. Design, DIY, sports highlights and uplifting spiritual content will compliment entertaining and informative art and music shows.
The freedom to choose content based on your consumption habits, no matter where you are, is now available for you.
The digital era is in full swing and with it comes possibilities that were inconceivable a few years ago. While there is apprehension among content players around the globe, Arena Holdings has embraced the volatile and unpredictable landscape to bring readers an innovative news and entertainment offering.
Through the respected and award-winning journalism of the Sunday Times, we have delivered content to South Africans for more than a century.
In more recent years, the TimesLIVE digital platform has met the needs of a tech-savvy marketplace and consumer, and in its relatively short life has attracted millions of unique users who depend on TimesLIVE for their daily news.
“TimesLIVE is a descendant of the colossal Times family, led by the legendary Sunday Times, SA’s first family newspaper. Sunday Times has been a favourite among appointment readers for 117 years,” says Mzi Malunga, CEO of Arena Holdings.
“We are migrating this tried-and-tested model to a digital platform, through TimesLIVE, to give you convenience and the best time of your content consumption life.
“As you immerse yourself in the abundant, informative and entertaining content within the Arena, I implore you to sit back and enjoy our 24/7 content machine which will keep you captivated and longing for more.
“Please don’t enjoy this insightful and entertaining content alone: spread the word among friends and family, in the spirit of that famous African saying: ‘I am because we are.’”
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Prepare to be captivated: TimesLIVE brings you a 24/7 content experience
Come for the news, stay for the entertainment with the new platform for exclusive and local movies and series, podcasts, gaming and more
Arena’s TimesLIVE gets a facelift
