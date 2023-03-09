PAG CEO Koo Govender, taking on the Toyota account, has the need for gender equity at top of mind
In 2015 Publicis Africa Group (PAG), part of Paris-based Publicis Groupe’s agency network, went on a major buying spree. The splurge included the purchase of The Creative Counsel, which is thought to have been the biggest agency buyout in South Africa at the time, with an unconfirmed valuation of between R1bn and R1.5bn.
PAG has since been in a consolidation phase, largely operating under the radar until it won the high-profile R300m Toyota account at the end of last year and appointed its first woman CEO, Koo Govender. The group counts among its clients Nestlé, Mondelez and Visa...
Wanted: More women drivers
