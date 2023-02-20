6 steps to help build your brand during the tough times
This is when you need to raise your head above the ramparts and raise the targets — not crawl back into your shell
There’s never been a better time to build great brands.
Any time there’s an economic headwind, increased uncertainty or risk, it’s accompanied by the opportunity for greater reward, and the fundamentals of building great brands in troubled times are straightforward.
Brands need clarity of thought, the willingness to make some tough calls, and a dedicated focus on satisfying customer and consumer needs.
Here are some guidelines to help build your brand during the tough times:
1. Change your mindset
Stop talking about hard times or threats. Think of the market as a land grab: the status quo will be under threat of change. If you’re a challenger brand, it’s a chance to change the category rules, and if you’re a market leader, it’s an opportunity to take out the industry rats and mice and increase dominance.
Tough times, whether economic or societal, often disrupt the neurologically embedded rote purchase patterns of customers and consumers. Decisions about brands that may have been buried deep in the reptilian brain and placed on autopilot are thrust back to the cerebral cortex.
This means brand choices and decisions are being consciously reconsidered, which suggests you have a better chance than ever of enticing customers to consider you. You just have to think aggressively, not defensively. It’s time to raise your head above the ramparts and raise the targets — not crawl back into your shell.
2. Revisit your brand positioning ruthlessly
What are you offering? To whom? What makes you relevant, what differentiates you?
Pare it down to the bare minimum, then prune some more. Then ask what your value chain does to deliver against that proposition, and why you do all the other “stuff”.
Legacy systems endure because good times beget corporate and brand laziness — we’re so busy playing on the periphery and distracted doing the next exciting and shiny brand new thing we forget about the basics that drive customer choice. Troubled times allow us the opportunity for ruthless focus, regroup and redress.
3. Value engineer everything
Classic marketers will tell you never to value engineer your products during tough times for risk of devaluing your brand. That’s simply not true. Now is the best time to reimagine what value your brand offers. Not by "salami-ing" the formulation (which also has to be considered) but to understand what drives the consumers’ perception of value, enhancing features and benefits that improve those — and stripping out all extraneous baggage.
Start with your marketing department structure and size. Every person you have costs you money, every rand you spend on marketing overhead is a rand less you have to spend conversing with the consumer. Every weak brand you spend money on reduces the budgets of brands with bigger potential in your portfolio. You have to make big bets for the future, not perpetuate the past. Be calculating and ruthless — you may never have the opportunity to make the hard calls again.
Call in to question every item in your brands’ bill of materials or production and distribution chain. It’s amazing how much “fat” companies and brands live with during the good times. We’ve seen many examples of brands spending money on ingredients everyone thought was a table-stake for the category, only to find their consumers were ingredient illiterate and didn’t know or care. Cue huge product re-engineering, commensurate cost-savings, and the redeployment of funds to more value-generating activity in the brand marketing mix.
4. Don’t confuse price and value
Many brand owners use these terms interchangeably. Price is what marketers charge, rand value is what customers perceive an offer to be worth. A sign of troubled marketing is value at a low price.
Don’t describe a particular brand in a portfolio as a value brand; each brand must be a value brand because each brand is valued for different reasons. Be sure you know what the consumer values, and double down on delivering those.
Tough times aren’t the threat, they may just be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for
Use deal marketing selectively and tactically. Avoid focusing only on discounts and deals. Deal marketing builds deal loyalty. Deals increase price elasticity while excessive emphasis on deals destroys brand loyalty. Price is important, however, a brand’s worth depends on a lot more than price. Value is not the exclusive property of low-price offers; it must be delivered at any price point.
Deals aren’t just a tactical weapon — they should be used to further brand strategy. Does the deal only drive sell-in or uplift sales? Or are you using it to improve ranging, consumer visibility, shelf facings, share of voice, distribution? Try to take a longer view of deals in a key customer and deal to a strategy, not to a threat.
5. Love the customers you have
Focus on the business you have before focusing on the business you don’t have. Building brand loyalty is your priority. While you really want to attract new customers, it’s less risky to start by reinforcing the loyalty of the customers you already have.
If you want an example of how not to do it, look at any cellular provider. If you’re a new prospect your deals will be more enticing than the poor sucker who’s been a loyal customer for 10 years. Someone needs to explain that logic to me, and other long-suffering consumers.
6. Streamline your supplier list
Your business and brand can’t afford a plethora of “mom ’n pop” partners, however attached your junior staff may be to them. If you’re going to survive you’ll have to outsource some specialist activities and services — you’re much better off consolidating the work, engineering savings, and paying for the best expertise you can get.
The time you save dealing with fewer relationships is also time you can spend focusing on your business and aligning your value chain. The added value you get from seasoned specialists can deliver lasting benefits.
A craggy old sage once remarked that whatever befalls us today, sometime in the future we’d look back and describe these as “the good old days”. And he’s right, tough times aren’t the threat, they may just be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
This article was sponsored by Duke Group.