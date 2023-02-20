6 steps to help build your brand during the tough times

There’s never been a better time to build great brands.

Any time there’s an economic headwind, increased uncertainty or risk, it’s accompanied by the opportunity for greater reward, and the fundamentals of building great brands in troubled times are straightforward.

Brands need clarity of thought, the willingness to make some tough calls, and a dedicated focus on satisfying customer and consumer needs.

Here are some guidelines to help build your brand during the tough times:

1. Change your mindset

Stop talking about hard times or threats. Think of the market as a land grab: the status quo will be under threat of change. If you’re a challenger brand, it’s a chance to change the category rules, and if you’re a market leader, it’s an opportunity to take out the industry rats and mice and increase dominance.

Tough times, whether economic or societal, often disrupt the neurologically embedded rote purchase patterns of customers and consumers. Decisions about brands that may have been buried deep in the reptilian brain and placed on autopilot are thrust back to the cerebral cortex.

This means brand choices and decisions are being consciously reconsidered, which suggests you have a better chance than ever of enticing customers to consider you. You just have to think aggressively, not defensively. It’s time to raise your head above the ramparts and raise the targets — not crawl back into your shell.

2. Revisit your brand positioning ruthlessly

What are you offering? To whom? What makes you relevant, what differentiates you?

Pare it down to the bare minimum, then prune some more. Then ask what your value chain does to deliver against that proposition, and why you do all the other “stuff”.