Relocating for a better work-life balance: does semigrating’s appeal translate into action?

Post-pandemic, there's been a shift in people’s world views, with many reassessing their priorities and values. Corporate “ways of working” have also been redefined, with remote working opportunities offering previously unimaginable work environments.

As a result, there's been a trend in people reconsidering where they choose to live, and a noted movement of the working class within the borders of SA, giving rise to the buzz word, “semigration”.

Semigration has been pinpointed as a trend by those in the property sector.

“Covid-19 forced many companies to relook the way in which their employees work and they [now] allow their staff to work remotely from home,” said the insights team from the real estate agency, Leadhome, in a blog post published last year.

“Professionals are no longer bound to their city homes but can settle in a place which is the best of work and life worlds — spending less on travelling to work while dedicating more time to what matters the most.”

Ryk Neethling, marketing director at the Val de Vie estate in the Cape winelands, also noted the trend in a News24 article.

“We’ve sold more developer properties in the past month [March 2021] than we did in the whole of 2018 and 2019 combined,” he said. "[Anecdotal evidence] I get from colleagues is that other estates and developments in the Western and Southern Cape are experiencing the same trends.”

To better understand the emerging phenomenon of semigration, marketing, research and data specialists KLA conducted a survey of 380 South Africans, using its online YouView panel.

As part of this research, semigration was defined broadly as “when individuals or families move from one city/town/region to another [in other words, any recent movement within the borders of SA]”.

Semigration holds considerable appeal for most people, but appeal does not necessarily translate into action.

The survey results1 revealed that 52% of respondents were considering semigrating (either researching the process/options, or seriously thinking about it), 8% were actually in the process of semigrating, and 19% had successfully done so recently.

Among those who had semigrated, the majority (93%)2 said their expectations were met, and are happy they did it.

Some (10%)3, however, had no desire to semigrate. The core reasons given include not wanting to move (55%), not being able to afford it (23%), not having the flexibility to work remotely (30%), and not wanting to uproot their children (20%).