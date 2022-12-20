Relocating for a better work-life balance: does semigrating’s appeal translate into action?
Post-pandemic, there's been a shift in people’s world views, with many reassessing their priorities and values. Corporate “ways of working” have also been redefined, with remote working opportunities offering previously unimaginable work environments.
As a result, there's been a trend in people reconsidering where they choose to live, and a noted movement of the working class within the borders of SA, giving rise to the buzz word, “semigration”.
Semigration has been pinpointed as a trend by those in the property sector.
“Covid-19 forced many companies to relook the way in which their employees work and they [now] allow their staff to work remotely from home,” said the insights team from the real estate agency, Leadhome, in a blog post published last year.
“Professionals are no longer bound to their city homes but can settle in a place which is the best of work and life worlds — spending less on travelling to work while dedicating more time to what matters the most.”
Ryk Neethling, marketing director at the Val de Vie estate in the Cape winelands, also noted the trend in a News24 article.
“We’ve sold more developer properties in the past month [March 2021] than we did in the whole of 2018 and 2019 combined,” he said. "[Anecdotal evidence] I get from colleagues is that other estates and developments in the Western and Southern Cape are experiencing the same trends.”
To better understand the emerging phenomenon of semigration, marketing, research and data specialists KLA conducted a survey of 380 South Africans, using its online YouView panel.
As part of this research, semigration was defined broadly as “when individuals or families move from one city/town/region to another [in other words, any recent movement within the borders of SA]”.
Semigration holds considerable appeal for most people, but appeal does not necessarily translate into action.
The survey results1 revealed that 52% of respondents were considering semigrating (either researching the process/options, or seriously thinking about it), 8% were actually in the process of semigrating, and 19% had successfully done so recently.
Among those who had semigrated, the majority (93%)2 said their expectations were met, and are happy they did it.
Some (10%)3, however, had no desire to semigrate. The core reasons given include not wanting to move (55%), not being able to afford it (23%), not having the flexibility to work remotely (30%), and not wanting to uproot their children (20%).
Semigration offers an improved lifestyle and greater balance.
Given the trends and shifts of the past few years, including a renewed interest in mental health and the desire to strive for a more balanced lifestyle, it appears more South Africans are realising that their overall wellbeing is key to living a fulfilled life.
The results of KLA's survey4 showed that the bulk of the respondents were looking to semigrate in search of a better quality of life (56%) or a better lifestyle (47%). There was a sense of wanting to reset and start over afresh (38%), move away from congestion and traffic (21%), enjoy a slower pace of life (13%), and be somewhere with less crime and more security (34%).
This is what some respondents who had successfully semigrated had to say about their new lifestyle:
“It’s the best decision I have ever made. Being able to work from anywhere has meant that I have a better quality of life and work has improved drastically. An added bonus is that I have the view of the ocean.”
“The move initially felt like it was big and risky. But I am happy I moved and enjoying my new life.”
“It was totally worth the move. Better job, peace and quiet, and better quality of life.”
“I am happy I moved. There are better job and work opportunities. Better pay. Better quality of life. And I now live in a more vibrant city with easier travel opportunities.”
The desire for better cost of living, which means more disposable income and a greater sense of financial wellbeing, was also found to be part of semigration's appeal.
About a third of respondents felt that semigration offered them more affordable property prospects, and that their choice of city offered better value for money.
Family connections were just as important, with 45%4 of the respondents citing that a fundamental reason for considering semigration was the desire to be closer to and spend more time with family, as having the support of those closest to them would impact their lives in a positive way.
Another main motivator was more favourable employment conditions.
The majority (77%) of respondents hoping to relocate wanted better job opportunities and better salaries, but also to find opportunities that would leave them feeling fulfilled and valued.
Those who semigrated successfully said it had made a positive impact on their lives. They were able to create their own path and ways of working that suit their lifestyle. Their employers trust them to be efficient and productive in their own space and time.
Within the broader definition of semigration, movement remains mainly within provinces, but the Western Cape was considered a particularly desirable destination.
A third of respondents who were considering semigration were looking towards the Western Cape as their new home, while 28%5 were considering Gauteng.
However, there was considerable interest in moving within a province (especially within Gauteng) to either quieter/smaller towns in outlying areas, or towards bigger cities with more opportunities (more job opportunities and access to better schools).
Of the respondents who have successfully semigrated recently5, 62% moved from a town or city in Gauteng to another town or city within the province, and of those interested in semigrating, 57% are in Gauteng and looking to move within the province.
While the rate of successful semigration among survey respondents was low, there was considerable interest driven by the desire for improved lifestyle.
While a better lifestyle means different things to different people, it is rooted in a desire to improve their lives and, for many, it seems that semigrating may offer this opportunity.
