The value of an independent media assurance audit goes beyond money

Maximising the effectiveness of media campaigns is vital for marketers and media agencies, which need to prove that clients’ promotional budgets have been optimised.

The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) has partnered with global media and marketing firm Eley Consulting to offer an independent media assurance auditing service that ensures all parties have the data they need to do so.

Media assurance auditing facilitates an in-depth analysis of media expenditure that answers the all-important questions about return on investment — and on a scale that is not just about the money.

It’s a system that reviews every area of a client’s media expenditure across all platforms to help marketers and media agencies see whether each area is aligned with best practice, while also ensuring good governance and compliance.

There has long been a need for this service, as media is such a vast area of spend and clients would really benefit from independent expert input.

Richard Edwards, a consultant at Eley Consulting, highlights the importance of impartiality by noting that a media assurance audit conducted by Eley Consulting is entirely independent, undertaken within a fixed cost and delivers transparency.

This means clients can be assured that their money is being well spent, he says, and that the audit can show a more profitable direction to be taken if their return on investment is lagging.

Multiplatform audits and analysis

By conducting a series of interviews and collecting media expenditure data and supporting documents from a client over a short or long period, regular analysis across a number of campaigns is possible.

It’s also worth noting that while the traditional platforms like TV and print are still a mainstay, digital is growing and changing rapidly, often presenting complications with the benchmarking of costs. Through regular auditing, media agencies and marketers get the figures and guidance that are vital ingredients in ensuring campaign effectiveness.

Banking on richness of data

While suggesting improvements is always a good thing, especially where it results in time and cost savings, Eley Consulting operates in a way that means audits may not necessarily result in cheaper media in cash terms, but will certainly ensure an agency is delivering as rich a schedule as possible.

Again, independent assessments empower clients to better understand the spectrum of advertising opportunities and take control in conjunction with their media agencies.

Over and above potential cost savings, media assurance auditing is of great benefit to marketers, agencies and media houses in providing reassurance that an independent party is checking and verifying rates, thereby also enhancing the trust on which long-term relationships are built.

Essentially, audits and analysis bring marketers, media agencies and media owners or publishers together in a tripartite relationship that ensures better management and governance for all.

From a business perspective, as Edwards notes, the richness of data collated from media assurance audits lies in acknowledging the value of the marketing spend or guiding marketers towards best practice. It’s really about gaining competitive advantage by improving efficiency through the media tools used.

• About the author: Johanna McDowell is CEO of the IAS and a Scopen partner.

This article was paid for by the IAS.