Entries open for Everlytic’s inaugural Email Awards

The initiative is an opportunity for SA marketers to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win great prizes

13 December 2022 - 13:42
Marketers can enter their most successful campaigns of 2022. Picture: 123RF
Marketers can enter their most successful campaigns of 2022. Picture: 123RF

Submissions are now open for Everlytic’s inaugural You Mailed It Email Awards — an opportunity for SA marketers to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win great prizes.

About the awards

As thought leaders in email marketing, Everlytic is giving marketers a platform to showcase their most epic and best-performing email campaigns from 2022 for the chance to walk away with the “You Mailed It” title.

The competition is the perfect way to wrap up marketers’ 2022 campaigns and give them the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work.

Who can enter?

The competition is open to SA companies creating successful email marketing campaigns in one (or both) of two categories: business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). Marketers can enter an email message campaign or an online newsletter campaign.

All campaigns that ran between January 1 to December 31 2022 are eligible for entry. Entrants don’t have to be Everlytic clients, though they are welcome to join the family. Entries are free and close at midnight on Friday February 10 2023.

What you can win

Bragging rights are a big one — especially since Everlytic will broadcast the winners on a press release, their social media pages and the company newsletter. 

Other prizes include:

  • A GIBS Behavioural Linguistics Masterclass voucher (The Future of Communication: Behavioural Marketing).
  • A team experience voucher from Gift Experience valued at R2,500 per person (maximum of three people and only valid in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng).
  • For new Everlytic customers only:
    • One free subscription to Everlytic for three months (includes set-up and email credits); and
    • Three free strategic sessions with an Everlytic specialist and technical solutions manager during the trial period (one per month).
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The judging criteria

Each email campaign entry is judged based on the following criteria:

  • Creativity and innovation;
  • Impact and design;
  • Content creation and relevancy;
  • Functionality and accessibility;
  • Whether the objectives of the campaign were reached; and
  • Whether the email benchmarks were beaten in the brand’s industry.

The higher an email campaign scores across all these criteria, the better its chances of winning.

Meet the judges

Everlytic has put together a panel of formidable industry experts to ensure the marketers’ hard work is judged fairly and professionally.

The panel includes:

Sally Acton

Acton is the CEO of employee experience consultancy Torque Solutions. With a strong background in customer relationship management, data warehousing, customer experience and email marketing, she has worked with global brands including Massmart, PepsiCo, Pioneer Foods, Builders Warehouse, Vector Logistics, Redefine and The Walt Disney Company.

Yana Valtchanova

Valtchanova has more than 22 years of advertising experience under her belt as a creative director in multiple agencies. She has been a judge at award ceremonies hosted by the Loeries, Creative Circle, Assegai, DMMA and more. Nine years ago, Valtchanova founded Y&V Agency to grow her digitally led vision in the creative realm.

Leigh Crymble

Crymble is the head behavioural linguist at BreadCrumbs Linguistics, voted the top global behavioural communications firm in 2021. She is completing a PhD in behavioural science and is developing a new communications framework to nudge consumer decision-making in the health, retail and financial services industries.

Alana Major-Simpson

Major-Simpson is the head of client services at Everlytic, with nine years’ experience in developing and maximising client digital campaign strategies from start to finish. She’s used her expertise in marketing strategy and deep understanding of technology to execute, consult and deploy B2B and B2C client campaigns. She has worked closely with hundreds of SA’s best marketers from leading brands. 

Musa Kalenga

Kalenga is group CEO of the Brave Group, an independent, multidisciplinary communications agency. He’s also co-founder and shareholder of Bridge Labs. He was a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Johannesburg Global Shapers and head of brand for IAB. Kalenga is a former Facebook client partner for Africa and was the head of digital marketing at Nedbank.

How to enter

To enter the You Mailed It Email Awards, marketers need to do the following before midnight on February 10 2023:

  1. Complete the form on the You Mailed It Awards page, including:
    • The entrant and their organisation’s name and contact details
    • The industry
    • The objective of the campaign
    • Any personalisation used in the campaign, if relevant
    • A statistical summary of the campaign’s success
    • What made them proud of the campaign
  2. Send the following entry assets to Everlytic via email:
    • The audience
    • Any use of dynamic content and personalisation (if applicable)
    • The industry the campaign is in, so the judges can measure it against local benchmarks
    • The email campaign marketers want to submit
    • A report of the email stats as a screenshot or a PDF
    • The objectives of the submitted email

Ready to win?

Rocked the socks off an email campaign in 2022? You could walk away with the first You Mailed It Email Awards title. Click here to learn more and enter

This article was paid for by Everlytic.

