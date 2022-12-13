Entries open for Everlytic’s inaugural Email Awards

Submissions are now open for Everlytic’s inaugural You Mailed It Email Awards — an opportunity for SA marketers to showcase their email marketing genius and stand a chance to win great prizes.

About the awards

As thought leaders in email marketing, Everlytic is giving marketers a platform to showcase their most epic and best-performing email campaigns from 2022 for the chance to walk away with the “You Mailed It” title.

The competition is the perfect way to wrap up marketers’ 2022 campaigns and give them the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work.

Who can enter?

The competition is open to SA companies creating successful email marketing campaigns in one (or both) of two categories: business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). Marketers can enter an email message campaign or an online newsletter campaign.

All campaigns that ran between January 1 to December 31 2022 are eligible for entry. Entrants don’t have to be Everlytic clients, though they are welcome to join the family. Entries are free and close at midnight on Friday February 10 2023.

What you can win

Bragging rights are a big one — especially since Everlytic will broadcast the winners on a press release, their social media pages and the company newsletter.

Other prizes include: