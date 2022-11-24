Changing agencies

News & Insights

24 November 2022 - 05:00
Albany Bread.
Grey Advertising Africa has won the above-the-line account for Albany Bread, part of the Tiger Brands stable, after a three-way pitch.

And while there has been no official word from either party, FM understands that Old Mutual’s new lead agency is Ogilvy South Africa.

The scope includes all the financial services company’s African markets and includes digital communication.

Three years ago, Old Mutual appointed Publicis Communications as its lead agency, having previously been with FCB.

RMB appoints Grey Africa

Grey Advertising Africa has announced that it will serve as the new creative agency for Rand Merchant Bank
9 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.