Grey Advertising Africa has won the above-the-line account for Albany Bread, part of the Tiger Brands stable, after a three-way pitch.
And while there has been no official word from either party, FM understands that Old Mutual’s new lead agency is Ogilvy South Africa.
The scope includes all the financial services company’s African markets and includes digital communication.
Three years ago, Old Mutual appointed Publicis Communications as its lead agency, having previously been with FCB.
Changing agencies
RMB appoints Grey Africa
