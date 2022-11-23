Rapt Creative puts diversity at forefront of innovative offerings

Rapt Creative prides itself on its diversity. It makes business sense in a world that is constantly changing, and it pays big dividends to adapt with the times, hiring people from different backgrounds, orientations and races to give a unique, rich texture to campaign executions.

The insights of these creatives with their ample skills not only break the wall of mediocrity but also, within the marketplace, produce work that’s relevant, intriguing, inspiring, intelligent and engaging.

Their passion kept their noses to the grindstone throughout the course of Covid-19 in 2020, and they were determined to create an agency to usher in a new era of fresh perspectives. The company started off with three people, and at present has a staff complement of 43.

Both prospective and current clients know they are in safe hands, getting a personal touch and a work ethic which is reflected in the spectrum of disciplines that Rapt Creative offers. They are a full-service integrated agency which prides itself in finding the golden nugget to meet the client’s bottom line. The services include strategy, digital, creative, PR, experiential and production. These give them an edge.

It is this edge which gave them the opportunity to take on various pitches such as Sol, Miller, Fox, Strongbow and Windhoek. Ballantine's became their first major digital account, propelling them to a 100% revenue growth year on year.

They went on to pitch for Jameson, Mum, Martell and Beefeater with campaigns that put them on the map. This reputation for creative excellence opened the floodgates for other brands to approach them to crack their campaigns.

When Coca-Cola came along Rapt welcomed the brand with open arms, executing the challenge to deliver the company's vision of campaign hype around the Fifa World Cup with great success.

It was an activation campaign that documented the landing of the world’s most coveted trophy in SA and its thrilling trip around the country. This was supported by a strong PR presence which captured the true magic of the “beautiful game”, raising the brand and passion for football to a new level.

As an agency imbued with the spirit of challenge, Rapt pushes creative boundaries while delivering real, measurable results. Its culture reflects clear-cut insights, expert risk-taking and data-based creativity.

This article was paid for by Rapt Creative.