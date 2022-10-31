Duke Group sees 52% growth, despite complex economic conditions

Duke Group, a full-service communications company comprising seven independent award-winning agencies, showed a remarkable 52% growth in 2022 — despite complex economic conditions and tough industry headwinds.

The agency’s approach of steady acquisition across clients and companies has built stable foundations that have allowed it to become more flexible and agile — delivering exceptional customer service and high levels of engagement.

“Duke Group believes in resilience and forging forward through thick and thin,” says Wayne Naidoo, group CEO. “This translates to doing the unexpected, writing our own rule book and pushing the boundaries. It also is defined by the company’s commitment to diversity, inclusive leadership and a collaborative internal culture.”

Over the past three years, Duke Group has added four new businesses, bringing the total of companies within the stable to six:

Public relations company Dialogue;

Digital specialist Mark1;

Sponsorship company Champ;

Insights and research business Nude;

Production company Duchess; and

Media strategy and planning company Fame.

This allows the group to deliver end-to-end capabilities and provide high levels of collaborative creativity to clients.

The agency is committed to delivering measurable results within tightly managed spend and with clearly defined return on investment (ROI). This aligns with current market expectations as companies are pulling back on advertising spend due to the economic climate. This means creativity, service delivery and ROI are key factors in ensuring successful campaigns and sustainable relationships.