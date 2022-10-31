Duke Group sees 52% growth, despite complex economic conditions
Th group has added four new businesses, acquired strong business gains and new customer acquisitions and established a diverse and inclusive leadership structure
Duke Group, a full-service communications company comprising seven independent award-winning agencies, showed a remarkable 52% growth in 2022 — despite complex economic conditions and tough industry headwinds.
The agency’s approach of steady acquisition across clients and companies has built stable foundations that have allowed it to become more flexible and agile — delivering exceptional customer service and high levels of engagement.
“Duke Group believes in resilience and forging forward through thick and thin,” says Wayne Naidoo, group CEO. “This translates to doing the unexpected, writing our own rule book and pushing the boundaries. It also is defined by the company’s commitment to diversity, inclusive leadership and a collaborative internal culture.”
Over the past three years, Duke Group has added four new businesses, bringing the total of companies within the stable to six:
- Public relations company Dialogue;
- Digital specialist Mark1;
- Sponsorship company Champ;
- Insights and research business Nude;
- Production company Duchess; and
- Media strategy and planning company Fame.
This allows the group to deliver end-to-end capabilities and provide high levels of collaborative creativity to clients.
The agency is committed to delivering measurable results within tightly managed spend and with clearly defined return on investment (ROI). This aligns with current market expectations as companies are pulling back on advertising spend due to the economic climate. This means creativity, service delivery and ROI are key factors in ensuring successful campaigns and sustainable relationships.
Duke Group believes in resilience and forging forward through thick and thin.Wayne Naidoo, CEO
“Duke Group takes work and clients seriously. This is reflected in the leadership profile and the promise to ensure all customers deal with senior, experienced agency personnel. Six out of seven group MDs are women and three are women of colour, and production company Duchess, owned and managed by women, was created with the purpose of empowering women in the creative production industry.”
The company set out a deliberate strategy of having the right blend of age, experience, gender and race. All new senior employees are offered a three-month contract to ensure compatibility from the outset — this is key to the culture of resilience, honesty and mutual respect being upheld.
This ethos is echoed in the awards and recognition given to the agency, which achieved the ranking of top five creative agencies as listed by the Creative Circle Ad of the Year Awards, and ranked seventh in the 2021 Loeries Official Rankings.
It’s clear a strong culture, creative thinking, insightful strategy, diversity and a passion for the industry combine to create a recipe for success that’s translated into a rich portfolio and an impressive stable of clients.
Duke Group counts Jive, Pepsi, the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Woolworths, Food Lover’s Market, Marriott International, Citadel, Coronation, Johnson & Johnson, GoldPhish, Unilever, Nando’s and Cipla among its key accounts.
Click here to see how Duke Group transforms brands and creates enviable campaigns.
This article was paid for by Duke Group.