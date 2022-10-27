×

OBITUARY: Gary Leih, a legend — and not only in his lunchtime

27 October 2022 - 05:00
Gary Leih (L) and Chris Gotz (R). Picture: Supplied
Tributes continue to pour in for larger-than-life adman Gary Leih,  who has died after battling cancer.

At the zenith of his career he was chair of the Ogilvy Group’s UK operation, having previously headed the African office. Later he was one of the founders of local agency OFyt, which placed the mentorship of previously disadvantaged South Africans at the core of its operating principles.

Leih was a bon vivant and was famous for hosting long agency client lunches.

Writing on the Campaign Brief website, David Fox — former CEO of Ogilvy Australia, now CEO Ogilvy Middle East and North Africa — describes Leih as a man with a cheeky smile and a glint in his eye that always meant trouble (fun) and as a boss who always looked after you, pushed you and wanted you to succeed.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.