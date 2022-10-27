There’s a new way to calculate whether campaigns are puff or power
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
Tributes continue to pour in for larger-than-life adman Gary Leih, who has died after battling cancer.
At the zenith of his career he was chair of the Ogilvy Group’s UK operation, having previously headed the African office. Later he was one of the founders of local agency OFyt, which placed the mentorship of previously disadvantaged South Africans at the core of its operating principles.
Leih was a bon vivant and was famous for hosting long agency client lunches.
Writing on the Campaign Brief website, David Fox — former CEO of Ogilvy Australia, now CEO Ogilvy Middle East and North Africa — describes Leih as a man with a cheeky smile and a glint in his eye that always meant trouble (fun) and as a boss who always looked after you, pushed you and wanted you to succeed.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
OBITUARY: Gary Leih, a legend — and not only in his lunchtime
Tributes continue to pour in for larger-than-life adman Gary Leih, who has died after battling cancer.
At the zenith of his career he was chair of the Ogilvy Group’s UK operation, having previously headed the African office. Later he was one of the founders of local agency OFyt, which placed the mentorship of previously disadvantaged South Africans at the core of its operating principles.
Leih was a bon vivant and was famous for hosting long agency client lunches.
Writing on the Campaign Brief website, David Fox — former CEO of Ogilvy Australia, now CEO Ogilvy Middle East and North Africa — describes Leih as a man with a cheeky smile and a glint in his eye that always meant trouble (fun) and as a boss who always looked after you, pushed you and wanted you to succeed.
Talent boost at OFyt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.