Google, in partnership with the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, has launched a certified course to “grow digital maturity” in SA.
This is a first-of-its-kind partnership between Google and a business school to develop content aimed at giving the most senior executives the tools they need for their digital transformation journey.
Says Alistair Mokoena, Google’s country director: “Digital transformation is top of mind for all business leaders. Decisions about why digital transformation is required, and how to go about making these changes across an organisation, are not always easy.”
Course topics include digital frameworks, design and platforms, ethics, change management and digital strategy.
Google goes to business school
Google has formed a partnership with a local business school to ‘grow digital maturity’
