A deep dive into digital out of home advertising in South Africa

20 October 2022 - 09:30
Picture: Unsplash/Joshua Earle
Join the FM Redzone, hosted by Livia Brown from what3things, for our second OOH discussion, in partnership with Epic Outdoor, Relativ Media and Primedia Outdoor.

For this panel discussion our panel of media experts will do a deep dive into the latest digital OOH topics.

Bringing together media owners, media agencies, clients and research experts to discuss how to maximize digital OOH campaigns and budgets, what factors go into the considerations of digital OOH in the marketing mix, reporting and verification in digital OOH, the latest trends and so much more.

Panellists include:

  • Sijadu Mzozoyana, CEO, Relativ Media
  • Peter Lindstrom, executive: sales and marketing, Primedia Outdoor
  • Gugulethu Mathobela, senior OOH specialist and digital media strategist, GroupM
  • Brandon De Kock, director of storytelling, Brandmapp
  • Terry Paterson, digital lead, Epic Outdoor
  • Simon Wall, CEO, Tractor Outdoor
  • Samu Makhathini, head of media in group marketing & corporate affairs, Nedbank

Event details:

  • November 3 2022
  • 9am – 10.30am

