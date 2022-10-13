AdFocus: The final countdown

A new report shows that the entertainment and media market has put Covid behind it, and that data consumption has continued to grow rapidly world-wide
Listen to Rob talk about how the AdFocus Awards are part of the Financial Mail’s DNA and the importance of connecting with agencies
After hours of deliberation at the FM’s HQ in Parktown, Joburg, the judges of this year’s AdFocus Awards have announced their list of finalists.
Commenting on the process, Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s AdFocus Awards chair, said: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”
According to Chaudhry, “the rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them, while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations were admirable.”
He also noted the huge increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had had, despite challenging conditions.
That said, there were no category finalists for Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year, because the judging panel felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. So no awards will be given in these categories this year.
Chaudhry says: “While agencies in these categories had areas of strength, there were other areas where scoring wasn’t high enough to meet the total overall threshold the jury felt in order to be named agency of the year.”
The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:
Small Agency of the Year
Medium Agency of the Year
No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner that was significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.
Large Agency of the Year
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Specialist Agency of the Year
Group of the Year
Partnership of the Year
African Impact Award
Adaptability Award
Transformation Award
Network Media Agency of the Year
No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner, significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.
The 2022 AdFocus jury
The winners of the FM’s 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 30.
For more, visit www.adfocus.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AdFocus: The final countdown
The shortlist for the FM’s AdFocus Awards 2022 is out, and it speaks to the advertising industry’s resilience
After hours of deliberation at the FM’s HQ in Parktown, Joburg, the judges of this year’s AdFocus Awards have announced their list of finalists.
Commenting on the process, Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s AdFocus Awards chair, said: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”
According to Chaudhry, “the rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them, while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations were admirable.”
He also noted the huge increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had had, despite challenging conditions.
That said, there were no category finalists for Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year, because the judging panel felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. So no awards will be given in these categories this year.
Chaudhry says: “While agencies in these categories had areas of strength, there were other areas where scoring wasn’t high enough to meet the total overall threshold the jury felt in order to be named agency of the year.”
The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:
Small Agency of the Year
Medium Agency of the Year
No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner that was significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.
Large Agency of the Year
Public Relations Agency of the Year
Specialist Agency of the Year
Group of the Year
Partnership of the Year
African Impact Award
Adaptability Award
Transformation Award
Network Media Agency of the Year
No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner, significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.
The 2022 AdFocus jury
The winners of the FM’s 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 30.
For more, visit www.adfocus.co.za
AdFocus Awards 2022: has client-agency partnering behaviour changed after Covid?
The jury is in for the 2022 FM AdFocus Awards
How marketers are delivering more with less
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.