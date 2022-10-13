×

News & Insights

AdFocus: The final countdown

The shortlist for the FM’s AdFocus Awards 2022 is out, and it speaks to the advertising industry’s resilience

13 October 2022 - 05:00
The 2022 AdFocus jury and members of the AdFocus team. Picture: SUPPLIED
After hours of deliberation at the FM’s HQ in Parktown, Joburg, the judges of this year’s AdFocus Awards have announced their list of finalists.

Commenting on the process, Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD of M&C Saatchi Abel and this year’s AdFocus Awards chair, said: “The final round of judging was a day of robust debate, discussion and analysis. Despite global macro challenges, local economic challenges, and a fair number of industry challenges, the top agencies demonstrated how they were able to imagine, innovate and ultimately grow their businesses and those of their clients dramatically.”

According to Chaudhry, “the rate of growth some agencies enjoyed was exceptional, as was the level of the product being produced by them, while their efforts to drive transformation, diversity and inclusion through their organisations were admirable.”

He also noted the huge increase in entries this year, further proving just how good a year some agencies had had, despite challenging conditions.

That said, there were no category finalists for Digital Agency of the Year or Independent Media Agency of the Year, because the judging panel felt that no entrants met the minimum threshold. So no awards will be given in these categories this year.

Chaudhry says: “While agencies in these categories had areas of strength, there were other areas where scoring wasn’t high enough to meet the total overall threshold the jury felt in order to be named agency of the year.”

The finalists for the 2022 AdFocus Awards are:

Small Agency of the Year

  • Duke
  • Rapt Creative
  • Think Creative

Medium Agency of the Year

No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner that was significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Large Agency of the Year

  • Grey
  • Joe Public United
  • M&C Saatchi Abel
  • TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris
  • VMLY&R

Public Relations Agency of the Year

  • Eclipse Communications
  • Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
  • Razor PR — an M&C Saatchi company

Specialist Agency of the Year

  • Levergy — M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
  • MscSports 

Group of the Year

  • M&C Saatchi Group
  • TBWA Group

Partnership of the Year

  • Joe Public United and Nedbank
  • TBWA SA and MTN
  • TBWA SA and Spar

African Impact Award

  • Grey
  • TBWA SA

Adaptability Award

  • Grey
  • Happy Friday

Transformation Award

  • Nahana Communications Group
  • Yellowwood

Network Media Agency of the Year

No finalists were announced for this category as there was a clear winner, significantly ahead of the other entrants. It will be announced at the awards ceremony.

The 2022 AdFocus jury

  • Faheem Chaudhry, partner and MD, M&C Saatchi Abel
  • Gillian Rightford, founder Adtherapy
  • Lebo Madiba, founder Powerhouse PR
  • Luca Gallarelli, group CEO, TBWA The Disruption Company
  • Warren Moss, founder and CEO Demographica
  • Zanele Zwane, MD, Duke
  • Firdous Osman, MD, Saatchi & Saatchi
  • Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer, King James (part of Accenture Song)
  • Merissa Himraj, CEO, Wavemaker
  • Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, BlackSwan
  • Sharon Keith, marketing director, Heineken
  • Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner, Mediology

The winners of the FM’s 2022 AdFocus Awards will be announced on November 30.

For more, visit www.adfocus.co.za

