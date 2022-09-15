Study shows consumers don’t mind being sold stuff on a variety of platforms
After the death of Queen Elizabeth, British broadcasters, publishers and online platforms were quick to pause all advertising.
Most broadcasters opted for rolling news coverage and the trend is likely to continue until after the monarch’s funeral.
Advertising trade website The Drum says Twitter turned off all ads in the UK for 48 hours while the Daily Mail stopped advertising on its popular website. Clear Channel, one of the biggest out-of-home networks in the UK, suspended all ads on its digital displays in the hours after her death, and many advertisers moved to postpone the rollout of new campaigns.
Media buyers told The Drum they had been inundated with requests for support from concerned advertisers, with one saying: “Clients have been ringing all day for advice on what to do.”
Mourning means no ads
Twitter turned off all ads in the UK for 48 hours while the Daily Mail stopped advertising on its popular website
