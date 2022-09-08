×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Book your tickets for the much-anticipated Pamro media conference

The hybrid event will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies

08 September 2022 - 17:34
Sponsored
The 23rd annual Pamro Conference leading players will share invaluable insights, assisting in improving the industry as a whole. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 23rd annual Pamro Conference leading players will share invaluable insights, assisting in improving the industry as a whole. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is hosting its 23rd annual conference on October 24 in Cape Town

2022’s much-anticipated conference will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies by consolidating meaningful data available. 

Themed, “Elevating Media Measurement and Evaluation in a Resilient Africa,”  this two-day event will be a hybrid affair, after meeting virtually only for two years. In-person attendees will convene at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Conference Centre in Cape Town. 

Register for the conference and get an opportunity to rub shoulders with industry heads at our networking session on October 23. 

During the conference experts will share their successes, challenges and failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another, to build better strategies for doing business in Africa. The conference allows the sharing of invaluable insights from leading players, assisting in improving the industry as a whole. 

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.

ABOUT PAMRO

Pamro's mission is to create a uniform research infrastructure for African countries, and to use the same measuring and target marketing methods so that results of different countries can be compared validly.

The organisation's sponsors include Telmar, Nielsen, DStv Media Sales, Ornico and Plus 94 Research

Topics will range from elevated media practice in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, and global media trends and challenges, to research methodologies and strategic recommendations. 

Book your tickets for the long awaited in-person Pamro Conference 2022. 

Event details:

  • Date: October 24-25
  • Venue: Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Cape Town — or online
  • Time: 9am-5pm
  • Tickets:
    • Physical attendance: R7,500 for Pamro members and R8,500 for nonmembers.
    • Virtual attendance: R3,750 for Pamro members and R4,250 for nonmembers.
    • More information regarding the sale of tickets will be announced in due course. 

Click here to book tickets

This article was paid for by Pamro. 

ALSO READ:

Pamro calls for papers for its 23rd annual media research conference

SPONSORED | This hybrid event focusing on media research, measurement and analytics is taking place in October
News & Insights
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Time to embrace data, Mad Men
News & Insights
2.
Here are the finalists for the Radio Awards 2022
News & Insights
3.
Airline rapped for not keeping Mother’s Day ...
News & Insights
4.
Clear brand purpose and credibility key to ...
News & Insights
5.
Complex data is not helping marketers
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.