Book your tickets for the much-anticipated Pamro media conference

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is hosting its 23rd annual conference on October 24 in Cape Town

2022’s much-anticipated conference will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies by consolidating meaningful data available.

Themed, “Elevating Media Measurement and Evaluation in a Resilient Africa,” this two-day event will be a hybrid affair, after meeting virtually only for two years. In-person attendees will convene at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Register for the conference and get an opportunity to rub shoulders with industry heads at our networking session on October 23.

During the conference experts will share their successes, challenges and failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another, to build better strategies for doing business in Africa. The conference allows the sharing of invaluable insights from leading players, assisting in improving the industry as a whole.

Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.