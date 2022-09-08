Book your tickets for the much-anticipated Pamro media conference
The hybrid event will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies
The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro), the industry forum for businesses operating in the media research, measurement and analytical space, is hosting its 23rd annual conference on October 24 in Cape Town
2022’s much-anticipated conference will see like-minded media owners, marketers, brand managers and advertising executives exchange meaningful research methodologies by consolidating meaningful data available.
Themed, “Elevating Media Measurement and Evaluation in a Resilient Africa,” this two-day event will be a hybrid affair, after meeting virtually only for two years. In-person attendees will convene at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Conference Centre in Cape Town.
Register for the conference and get an opportunity to rub shoulders with industry heads at our networking session on October 23.
During the conference experts will share their successes, challenges and failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another, to build better strategies for doing business in Africa. The conference allows the sharing of invaluable insights from leading players, assisting in improving the industry as a whole.
Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities.
ABOUT PAMRO
Pamro's mission is to create a uniform research infrastructure for African countries, and to use the same measuring and target marketing methods so that results of different countries can be compared validly.
The organisation's sponsors include Telmar, Nielsen, DStv Media Sales, Ornico and Plus 94 Research
Topics will range from elevated media practice in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, and global media trends and challenges, to research methodologies and strategic recommendations.
Book your tickets for the long awaited in-person Pamro Conference 2022.
Event details:
- Date: October 24-25
- Venue: Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Cape Town — or online
- Time: 9am-5pm
- Tickets:
- Physical attendance: R7,500 for Pamro members and R8,500 for nonmembers.
- Virtual attendance: R3,750 for Pamro members and R4,250 for nonmembers.
- More information regarding the sale of tickets will be announced in due course.
This article was paid for by Pamro.