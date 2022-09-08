×

News & Insights

Airline rapped for not keeping Mother’s Day promise

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

The Air France-KLM Group has fallen foul of the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) after running a Mother’s Day promotional campaign that claimed tickets were “100% changeable up until your departure”.

A passenger who tried to change a ticket was told he would be required to pay normal commercial rates, because the “travel whenever you’re ready” benefit did not apply.

While the ad also featured a disclaimer, saying only limited seats were on offer, the board called it verbose and said it would do little to mitigate confusion and expectation.

The ARB said because this was a Mother’s Day promotion and, presumably, discontinued, it hoped that its request for amendment or withdrawal would serve as a guide for the advertiser when crafting future campaigns.

