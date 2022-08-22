Join the FM Redzone for a panel discussion where OOH and media experts discuss the latest OOH topics
Our constitution is the cornerstone of the country’s democracy and an instrument for development and transformation
Join the FM Redzone, hosted by Livia Brown from what3things, and in partnership with Tractor Outdoor, Airport Ads and Outdoor Network for a panel discussion where OOH and media experts discuss the latest OOH topics.
Pulling together media owners, media agencies and clients for an informative and inspirational discussion about all things OOH.
From OOH landscape updates from the airport to the townships and everything in-between, to the latest developments in digital OOH, such as programmatic and dynamic and what’s getting the experts excited, it’s a discussion not to be missed.
Panellists include:
Remi Du Preez - Commercial Director, Tractor Outdoor
Anisa Kale - Owner and Founder, Keys Communications Pty Ltd
Celia Collins - Vice President Media, Publicis Media
Mzi Deliwe - Deputy CEO, Provantage Media Group
Sally Stewart - Head of OOH, GroupM
Warren Dugmore - Head of Sales, Outdoor Network
Ivania Naidoo - Media Planning Manager, SA, Coca Cola Africa
Sadika Fakir - Integrated Media and Digital Director, Group Marketing - COE, Tigerbrands
Event details:
September 1 2022
9am – 10.30am
Click here to register.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Out of home landscape and everything in between
Join the FM Redzone, hosted by Livia Brown from what3things, and in partnership with Tractor Outdoor, Airport Ads and Outdoor Network for a panel discussion where OOH and media experts discuss the latest OOH topics.
Pulling together media owners, media agencies and clients for an informative and inspirational discussion about all things OOH.
From OOH landscape updates from the airport to the townships and everything in-between, to the latest developments in digital OOH, such as programmatic and dynamic and what’s getting the experts excited, it’s a discussion not to be missed.
Panellists include:
Remi Du Preez - Commercial Director, Tractor Outdoor
Anisa Kale - Owner and Founder, Keys Communications Pty Ltd
Celia Collins - Vice President Media, Publicis Media
Mzi Deliwe - Deputy CEO, Provantage Media Group
Sally Stewart - Head of OOH, GroupM
Warren Dugmore - Head of Sales, Outdoor Network
Ivania Naidoo - Media Planning Manager, SA, Coca Cola Africa
Sadika Fakir - Integrated Media and Digital Director, Group Marketing - COE, Tigerbrands
Event details:
September 1 2022
9am – 10.30am
Click here to register.
Out of home in Africa: what the future holds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.