Out of home landscape and everything in between

22 August 2022 - 15:28
Picture: Pexels/Jake Heinemann
Join the FM Redzone, hosted by Livia Brown from what3things, and in partnership with Tractor Outdoor, Airport Ads and Outdoor Network for a panel discussion where OOH and media experts discuss the latest OOH topics.

Pulling together media owners, media agencies and clients for an informative and inspirational discussion about all things OOH.

From OOH landscape updates from the airport to the townships and everything in-between, to the latest developments in digital OOH, such as programmatic and dynamic and what’s getting the experts excited, it’s a discussion not to be missed.

Panellists include:

  • Remi Du Preez - Commercial Director, Tractor Outdoor

  • Anisa Kale - Owner and Founder, Keys Communications Pty Ltd

  • Celia Collins - Vice President Media, Publicis Media

  • Mzi Deliwe - Deputy CEO, Provantage Media Group

  • Sally Stewart - Head of OOH, GroupM

  • Warren Dugmore - Head of Sales, Outdoor Network

  • Ivania Naidoo - Media Planning Manager, SA, Coca Cola Africa

  • Sadika Fakir - Integrated Media and Digital Director, Group Marketing - COE, Tigerbrands

Out of home in Africa: what the future holds

OOH advertising is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3%-6% over the next five years
6 months ago
